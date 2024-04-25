Cairo: Saudi Arabia has announced that individuals holding various types of visas are now permitted to undertake Umrah, the minor pilgrimage, with ease.

“Arrivals from anywhere and with any visa can perform Umrah with ease and comfort,” the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in an X post.

The ministry emphasized that Umrah rituals are accessible to holders of all visas, including personal, family, transit, labor, and e-visas.

“Whatever the type of your visa, you can do Umrah,” it added.

Pilgrims are encouraged to utilize the Nusuk app to obtain an Umrah permit and adhere to designated timings for the rituals at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site.

The Nusuk platform facilitates various procedures, including accommodation arrangements, for Muslims planning to perform Umrah and visit Medina, Islam’s second holiest site.

In recent months, the kingdom has introduced a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to perform Umrah.

These initiatives aim to accommodate millions of Muslims worldwide who undertake Umrah, especially those who may not be able to participate in the annual Hajj pilgrimage due to physical or financial constraints.