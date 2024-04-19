Dubai: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that Dhul Qadah 29, 1445 (June 6), will be the final day for Umrah pilgrims to leave the Kingdom, as part of the preparations for the upcoming Hajj season.

The ministry stated that the Umrah visa for foreign pilgrims has a validity of 90 days from the date of entry into Saudi Arabia.

The clarification came in response to numerous inquiries received through the ministry’s “Beneficiary Care” account on the X social media platform.

The announcement follows earlier reports that stated Dhul Qadah 15, 1445, as the last date for Umrah visa holders to enter Saudi Arabia this year. Additionally, it was clarified that the visa’s validity extends for three months from the date of issuance, not from the date of entry.

The ministry further emphasised that the Umrah visa duration will not be extended beyond the 90-day period and cannot be converted into another type of visa.

Applications for Umrah visas can be made through the approved electronic platforms for Umrah services, accessible at https://nusuk.sa/ar/partners.