Dubai: Saudi Arabia has inaugurated a new multilingual call centre, “1966”, to enhance communication with pilgrims.

The initiative, announced by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah during the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, supports nine languages to provide a seamless experience for pilgrims from around the globe.

“1966” is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistical and communicative aspects of the pilgrimage experience.

By offering support in nine different languages including Arabic, English and Urdu, the centre ensures that pilgrims from diverse linguistic backgrounds can easily access information, report issues, and seek guidance effectively during their spiritual journey in Saudi Arabia.

The launch coincided with the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, a major event designed to consolidate local and international efforts within the Umrah sector.

The forum features a series of dialogue sessions, workshops, and an exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in service and technology aimed at fostering continuous development and improvement within the sector.

Key discussions at the forum include addressing emerging challenges, seizing opportunities, and setting trends in the pilgrimage sector, with the overarching goal of enriching the pilgrim experience at the Two Holy Mosques.

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum also aims to promote innovation, enhance the services offered to pilgrims, and foster sustainable partnerships among stakeholders in the Umrah and visit sector. These efforts are aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to improve the quality and reach of religious tourism in the Kingdom.