Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz left hospital on Wednesday night following “routine examinations”, the royal court said.

The tests took place at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, the court said according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

An earlier statement announcing King Salman’s arrival at the hospital said the tests were expected to last “a few hours”.

State media on Tuesday showed footage of King Salman attending a weekly cabinet meeting.

King Salman last entered the same hospital in Jeddah nearly two years ago, in May 2022, going in for a colonoscopy and staying for just over a week for other tests and “some time to rest”, SPA reported at the time.

King Salman underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder in 2020.