Dubai: Famous Saudi Youtuber, Aziz Al Ahmad, passed away on Thursday at the age of 27, according to local media reports.
Known by his nickname “Al Qazm,” which means “dwarf” in Arabic, Al Ahmad’s death has brought sadness to his fans, who have flooded his page with condolences.
Born in Riyadh in 1995, Al Ahmad had a genetic disease and a hormonal disorder that caused growth problems.
Footage from the hospital was widely shared on social media showing Al Ahmad lying in a hospital bed, barely moving, when a woman asked him to send a message to his fans.
He replied, “I want to tell them that I love them so much.” When asked if he was feeling better, he replied, “yes, I do.”
The Youtuber has gained widespread popularity for his comedic videos, which have garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on his platform and millions of views.
His TikTok account alone has more than 9.4 million followers and 83.1 million likes, while his YouTube channel has more than 887,000 subscribers.
The deceased was also very popular on Snap Chat where his page has attracted more than 2.7 million subscribers.
While specific details about his wealth are not publicly available, it is believed that he has earned a significant amount of money due to the high number of views his videos receive on various social media platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
The videos, which feature Aziz Al Ahmad and his friend Yazan Al Asmar, are consistently followed by social media users.