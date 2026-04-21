The 3 ways Dubai parents can reclaim fees if school services are interrupted
Dubai: While the majority of private schools in Dubai have reopened since Monday, April 20, some schools are still continuing with distance learning.
During this period, schools are not allowed to reduce, discount, or waive any part of the tuition fees solely because lessons are being delivered remotely, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) registration and refund policy for private schools in the emirate.
The policy clearly states that if schooling is interrupted due to a government-enforced closure, tuition fees must still be paid as long as teaching continues, including through distance learning.
As outlined in the document under the section “Circumstances beyond the control of either party (parents or schools)”:
“Tuition fees remain payable for any period during which the service was available and delivered, including when the service is delivered through distance learning or any other alternative method deemed appropriate and approved by KHDA.”
No, according to KHDA, schools that are delivering an approved distance learning programme are not required to reduce, discount, or waive any portion of the KHDA-approved tuition fees on the basis that education is being provided remotely.
The policy also states that a parent choosing not to engage with remote learning does not justify withholding or reducing fees.
If there are concerns about the quality or delivery of teaching during distance learning, these must be raised through the school’s internal complaints process. Tuition fees must still be paid in full while any complaint is being reviewed.
Key point for parents - Tuition fees are payable to the school for each day that the service was available and delivered. From the day the school is unable to deliver its service, tuition fees are no longer payable. Schools are also permitted to retain all fees for periods when services are delivered, with such payments deemed non-refundable.
Where a school fails to deliver its service, parents are entitled to a refund for that period. Any refund must be agreed in writing between the school and the parent through one of the following three methods:
Credit note - The school issues a formal credit note for the eligible amount, which can be applied to future tuition fees if the student remains enrolled at the same school once services resume. If the student does not return, the remaining amount must be refunded to the parent.
Transfer of credit - If the family has another child at the same school or plans to enrol one, the amount can be transferred and used towards the sibling’s tuition fees.
Full refund - The full amount is returned to the parent for the period during which the school was unable to deliver its services.
If a school temporarily suspends or reduces its services for reasons within its own control, specific rules apply.
The school must inform parents in writing as soon as the decision is made, including the reason and expected duration.
Tuition fees must still be paid for any period where services continue to be provided, including through distance learning or other KHDA-approved alternatives.
For any period where services are not provided, the school must compensate parents. This could be in the form of a fee credit, additional lessons once services resume, or a prorated refund. Whichever option is chosen must be agreed in writing between the school and the parents.
Some Dubai schools are still offering distance learning because they need KHDA approval before reopening. This requires emergency training for staff and passing an inspection.
Schools must complete five steps, including submitting a readiness form, attending training, signing a consent form, passing a safety inspection, and receiving final approval.
Until then, in-person classes cannot resume. Schools may reopen in phases, but all must offer face-to-face learning alongside distance learning by April 27, in line with official guidelines.