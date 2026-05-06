Edufair Dubai: Explore study pathways that keep up with change

From courses to careers, find your perfect fit at Gulf News Edufair Dubai
With just three days to go, the countdown has begun for the 10th edition of Gulf News Edufair, taking place this weekend, May 9 and 10, at the H Hotel, Dubai. The event will bring together more than 35 universities from the UAE and abroad, giving students access to a wide mix of academic programmes, expert guidance, and institutional insights in one space.
Edufair is structured to support students at different stages of their journey, from those planning to begin university this September, to high school students still exploring options, and working professionals looking to upskill or accelerate their careers through executive education. Across three days, the event will feature university exhibitions, panel discussions, presentations, and networking opportunities, aimed at helping students make confident choices about their next steps.
One of the biggest draws of Edufair is the opportunity to explore a wide range of cutting-edge programmes across disciplines, all in one place. As universities continue to introduce new courses and refresh their curricula to stay in step with industry changes, students often find it challenging to keep track of what’s relevant and what’s not. Edufair brings that clarity together.
From emerging fields to reworked traditional degrees, students can discover how programmes are changing, what skills they build, and how they connect to real career pathways
Curtin University Dubai will present programmes across business, engineering, information technology, psychology, and design, along with postgraduate options in areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
“We are seeing strong interest in programmes that are industry-aligned and built around practical, real-world applications. Students are also increasingly drawn to flexible academic structures, including double majors and dual specialisations, which allow them to broaden their expertise,” says Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor & President, Curtin University Dubai.
“This is further supported by Curtin’s strong global standing, including subject rankings across key disciplines, reinforcing the quality and relevance of the education we deliver.”
Prof Kaka highlights that students studying at Curtin Dubai have the added advantage of global transfer opportunities across Curtin's global campuses, including Australia, where students benefit from a truly international learning experience.
Heriot-Watt University Dubai will highlight undergraduate programmes across the built environment, engineering, advanced technologies, business, and humanities.
“These include Architecture, Interior Architecture and Design, Real Estate, Civil, Chemical and Mechanical Engineering, Robotics and AI, Actuarial Data Science, Computer Science (AI), Accountancy and Finance, International Business, Marketing, Psychology, and Business Administration. We are also seeing growing demand for Foundation programmes, reflecting students’ preference for flexible entry pathways. These choices mirror market demand in innovation-led sectors central to the UAE’s long-term economic growth,” says Saranya Rustagi, Regional Director- Marketing, Communications, Recruitment and Admissions.
The university will also introduce its new undergraduate Master of Arts in Professional Accountancy with Honours, MAPA (Hons), created in partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland at Edufair.
“The programme received accreditation in November 2025 and has been developed in response to global trends and evolving industry demands,” adds Rustagi.
Universities are also adapting admissions and financial support systems to reduce uncertainty for students and families amid ongoing Middle East developments.
Curtin Dubai has introduced measures such as application through predicted grades and the Gulf Community Grant, which can be combined with scholarships including Academic Merit, Sports, and Women in STEM awards.
Heriot-Watt Dubai has also introduced a number of measures to support students and families during this period of uncertainty and it will showcase these at Edufair.
“For the September 2026 intake, we are offering admissions based on verified predicted grades for students from the UAE and GCC across curricula, ensuring they are not disadvantaged by any disruption to final examinations. We are also offering Dubai offer holders the chance to commence study in any one of our other global campuses and transfer back to Dubai when they are ready,” Rustagi adds.
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE Dubai) will feature its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across engineering, architecture, business, media, psychology, and life sciences.
“This year, we are excited to highlight our newly introduced BTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, alongside specialised offerings in fintech and other technology-led programmes. We are also proud to introduce Nexora, our new interdisciplinary AI lab, where students across disciplines explore and innovate at the intersection of technology and real-world problem solving,” says Anoop Kumar, Head of Admissions (MENA Region).
Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus (JNURAK) will showcase undergraduate programmes such as BBA in Digital Marketing, BBA in Fintech and Digital Banking, BCA in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, BCA in Cybersecurity, and BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration.
“These programmes reflect strong student interest in technology, business innovation, and industry-aligned careers in the UAE,” says Aishwarya Bakshi, Campus Director, adding, “Edufair enables us to meaningfully showcase our strong focus on industry-integrated learning, assured internships, and career-ready outcomes, while also gaining real-time insights into evolving student aspirations and expectations.”
Students can also explore offerings from the American University in the Emirates, which will present undergraduate, master’s degrees, and doctoral programmes across its Colleges of Business Administration, Media and Mass Communication, Design, Engineering and Technology, Education, Law, Health Sciences, and Security and Global Studies.
“These programmes are designed to reflect evolving global demands and growing student interest in innovation and career focused education,” says Prof. Muthanna Abdulrazzaq, President, American University in the Emirates.
University of Greater Manchester, Academic Centre – Ras Al Khaimah will feature undergraduate courses in engineering, psychology, law and software engineering, along with postgraduate programmes in business, engineering management, AI and software.
“The UAE has emerged as a strong destination for students seeking higher education options across a wide range of specialisms. Edufair will allow us to interact and present meaningful learning opportunities to students and parents. It is critical for us to have a face-to-face connect with potential students and parents so that we can provide career guidance on the right fit for each student,” says Dr Raj Nambiar, Campus Director.
“Many of them have not been able to complete their high school leaving exams, which may have caused apprehension. Through this, we can offer counsel, scholarships and much-needed, valuable guidance,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Explore Education Dubai will highlight its KHDA-approved UK Pearson BTEC qualifications in Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Cybersecurity, Business, Fashion Design, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Hospitality Management, and Engineering.
“We offer Foundation and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes that are assignment-based, providing a practical, exam-free learning approach aligned with industry needs,” says Reeba Mariam John, Head of Academics.
Y-Axis is Platinum Sponsor of Edufair, HSBC is Banking Partner, Canadian University Dubai is Silver Sponsor, ACCA is Knowledge Partner and Phoenix Financial Training is Financial Training Partner.
Our confirmed exhibitors are Amity University Dubai, Ajman University, ATP STEM, American University in the Emirates, AURAK, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, Curtin University Dubai, Demont Institute of Management & Technology, De Montfort University Dubai, Edumate, Explore Education Dubai, GBS Dubai, GuideMe, Gulf Medical University, Heriot Watt Dubai, Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Pinnacle, PWC Academy, President Education, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, RIT Dubai, Royal Roads University, Ras Al Khaimah Campus, ScorePlus, SP Jain School of Global Management, Symbiosis International University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of Dubai, University of Greater Manchester Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah, University of Sharjah, Unique World Education, and University of West London Ras Al Khaimah Campus.
Support Sponsors are Britannia, Chocodate, ICEE, Emami Group, Just Chill, Kwality, Signature, Star, Vatika,
Al Salam Private School, ASPAM, Delhi Private School Dubai, Delhi Private School Sharjah, English Language Private School, JSS Private School, Manthena American School, Spingdales School Dubai, North Point Education, Woodlem Park School