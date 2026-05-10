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Last chance today: UAE students and parents turn out in large numbers at Edufair Dubai

Future careers, scholarships and global study plans draw families to Edufair

Last updated:
Chiranti Sengupta, Senior Editor
3 MIN READ
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Edufair, featuring over 35 institutions from the UAE and abroad, is currently under way at H Hotel
Edufair, featuring over 35 institutions from the UAE and abroad, is currently under way at H Hotel
Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Hundreds of families turned up at the ongoing Gulf News Edufair Dubai on Saturday, and Sunday is proving no different, with the venue buzzing as parents and students connect with leading universities, explore future-focused programmes, and learn about scholarships and career pathways.

Running until 7pm today at The H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Edufair has drawn large crowds of students –  not just those seeking immediate university admissions, but also younger high school students and parents hoping to understand the fast-changing higher education landscape and plan ahead for the future.

 From engineering, business, and healthcare to media sciences, political science and journalism, families are using the platform to discover courses that match students’ interests while also exploring study opportunities in the UAE and abroad.

Among them was Emma Dilbert from South View School Dubai, who visited Edufair with her family to learn more about higher education options.

“I’m interested in business, marketing and hospitality. I’m currently in Year 11, so I still have a couple of years to decide. I’m hoping to study in the UAE while also exploring opportunities abroad,” she said.

Students from GEMS Our Own English High School were also at the event exploring future academic and career pathways.

“I am interested in pursuing degrees either in political science or literature, as I want to build a career in journalism,” said Avantika Anil, a Grade 10 student.

Her classmate Shreeya Rajasekaran added: “I’m planning to pursue journalism too, particularly fashion journalism, and some of the universities at Edufair are offering programmes and options that really interest me.”

Shreeya also said the event gave students exposure to summer learning opportunities offered by universities.

“We’ve also found out about the summer programmes many universities are offering, which I believe will help me decide my career path and whether I want to study abroad or in the UAE. I found that really useful,” Shreeya said.

Parents are also attending in large numbers to begin planning early for their children’s higher education journeys.

Dubai residents Lovina and Vidya attended Edufair with their daughters, who study at Delhi Private School Dubai, to better understand future higher education opportunities and start planning early.

“Our daughters are in Grade 9, but we felt it was important to start planning early for our children’s higher education. Visiting Edufair gives us a clearer understanding of the options available and how best to move forward in the years ahead,” Lovina told Gulf News.

 If you haven’t visited yet, today is your last chance. Entry to Edufair is free, and visitors can register online before heading to the event.

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