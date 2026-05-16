“Education without skills is just expensive tourism”

Experts at Gulf News Edufair 2026 discuss ROI, AI and study abroad choices
The era of choosing universities purely for prestige may finally be fading. At Gulf News Edufair 2026 in Dubai, education experts made one thing clear: students today are asking harder, smarter and far more practical questions about studying abroad.
During a panel discussion titled High-impact degrees abroad: Balancing prestige, cost, and career path on the second day of the event at The H Dubai Hotel, speakers said students are increasingly prioritising employability, future-ready skills, immigration pathways and return on investment over glossy rankings alone.
The session featured Gagandeep Singh, Business Development Leader at Y-Axis, Ritu Kelwani, Executive Director at Score Plus Education, Abheet Bharti, Co-Founder and CEO of GuideMe, and Tejas Labhshetwar, Founder and CEO of Gyanberry.
Speaking about how perceptions around “good universities” have evolved, Singh says students and parents now need to think beyond brand names and focus on long-term clarity. “If what you are studying does not give you the opportunity to implement your learning or understand how it works in the market, it doesn’t really add much value,” he says, adding that immigration pathways and practical exposure have become critical considerations for families making major financial investments in overseas education.
Kelwani believes the concept of the “best fit” matters far more than rankings alone. She says families should evaluate academic rigour, learning styles, classroom environments and financial realities before making decisions.
“At the end of the day, education is an investment,” she says. “For me, a good education is about best fit, while prestige and rankings are only the starting point.”
Bharti points out that students today are not struggling with lack of information, but rather with information overload. He says students are becoming increasingly aware of how rapidly industries are changing because of artificial intelligence and automation.
“I’m actually happy to see students asking whether AI will take over certain professions,” he says. “They are already thinking about future-proof careers.”
He also stresses that students need to graduate with globally transferable skills. “Education without the right skills is just expensive tourism,” Bharti says, encouraging students to combine traditional fields such as medicine or business with AI-related expertise wherever possible.
Labhshetwar says students must compare destinations practically instead of emotionally. He points out that programme duration, tuition fees, work rights and scholarship structures vary widely between countries.
“Germany may offer free education, while US universities may have higher fees but stronger scholarship opportunities,” he says, advising parents to create detailed comparison sheets before committing to destinations.
The discussion also explored how different countries continue to dominate specific sectors, with Germany attracting engineering students, Switzerland remaining strong for culinary arts, and the US continuing to lead in areas such as computer science.
At the same time, the panelists noted that UAE universities are becoming increasingly competitive. Responding to an audience question comparing the UAE and the UK, Bharti says the difference in educational quality has narrowed significantly in recent years because of Dubai’s strong infrastructure and growing industry connections.
Kelwani adds that UAE campuses increasingly combine “global education with local relevance”, giving students direct access to regional industries and research opportunities.
Beyond tuition fees, the panelists stressed the importance of evaluating the full financial picture, including accommodation, health insurance, visa expenses, internships, stay-back options and post-study employment opportunities.
Singh says co-op programmes and post-study work pathways significantly improve long-term ROI for students. “If you are spending in dollars and later earning in dollars, that becomes part of the ROI calculation,” he says.