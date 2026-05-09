10th Gulf News Edufair begins with strong turnout in Dubai, highlights resilience of higher education sector

“Education is one of the longest-dated goals families plan for, and starting early makes the maths much easier. International education matters deeply to families across the UAE, and our HSBC Quality of Life research consistently shows that many parents intend to fund it without a structured plan. Being Banking Partner of Gulf News Edufair lets us meet parents and students in the same room as the universities they are considering — and bring the financial conversation alongside the academic one. That complements how HSBC supports students globally: through Premier's worldwide network, partner offers with admissions and accommodation specialists, and the ability to set up an overseas account before a child moves. Education is international, and so are we,” said Ghai.