10th Gulf News Edufair begins with strong turnout in Dubai, highlights resilience of higher education sector

Families arrive in large numbers at Edufair; event continues until tomorrow in Dubai
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, inaugurated the 10th edition of Gulf News Edufair this morning at The H Dubai Hotel, marking the start of one of the UAE’s largest higher education exhibitions. The event runs until tomorrow.
Joining the opening ceremony were Dr Naji Al Mahdi, Chief of Qualifications and Awards in Dubai at KHDA, Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President of University of Dubai, and senior management from Gulf News.
More than 35 universities and higher education institutions from the UAE and overseas participate this year, presenting over 1,500 career-focused programmes across engineering, business, medicine, technology, media, design and emerging sectors.
The event comes at a crucial time for students and parents dealing with changes in academic schedules, revised examination timelines and uncertainty around admissions amid regional developments. Families continue to look for clear guidance on courses, entry requirements and study options.
Edufair brings universities, counsellors and career advisors into one space, giving students direct access to information and guidance on academic and career decisions.
The strong participation from universities highlights the resilience of the UAE’s higher education sector. Universities across the country continue to operate smoothly, supported by strong infrastructure, clear regulatory frameworks and consistent national focus on strengthening education outcomes.
During the inauguration, Janahi from TECOM Group, said Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global education hub.
“Dubai has built a pioneering higher education ecosystem defined by a commitment to global excellence, future readiness, and long-term vision,” he told Gulf News.
“Home to more than 38,500 students from over 170 nationalities, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, which together comprise the Education Cluster of TECOM Group, provide the enabling environment and infrastructure for leading institutions to establish, grow, and collaborate.”
He said Gulf News Edufair plays a direct role in connecting students with opportunities and institutions.
“Events such as this create valuable opportunities for students and parents to engage directly with universities, explore diverse learning pathways, and better understand future career opportunities. We will continue bringing together world-class educators and talent, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for education, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Education 33 Strategy 'E33'," Janahi added.
Dr Al Mahdi from KHDA, said education remains a core pillar of national development.
“At a time when the world is facing uncertainty, rapid change and complex global challenges, the UAE continues to stand as a model of stability, ambition, resilience and hope. The UAE’s progress has never been accidental. It is the result of visionary leadership, national unity, long-term planning, openness to the world, and a deep belief that people are the true foundation of development,” he said.
“The UAE has shown that nations are strengthened when they invest in education, empower young people, welcome talent, protect social cohesion and create opportunities for all who contribute positively to society. Education sits at the heart of this national story.”
Dr Al Mahdi said Edufair helps students and parents make clearer and more informed academic decisions.
“Events such as Gulf News Edufair are important because they bring together students, parents, universities, education providers and career advisors around one shared purpose: helping young people make informed and confident choices about their future," he said, adding, "Every learner represents a possibility, every family carries an aspiration, and every educational institution has a responsibility to contribute to the UAE’s continued development.”
Dr Al Bastaki from University of Dubai, said the UAE’s higher education system continues to function efficiently despite regional developments, highlighting the sector's strength, stability and resilience.
“Universities across the country operate smoothly and efficiently, reflecting the nation’s strong leadership, preparedness, and commitment to educational continuity and excellence,” he said.
He added that Edufair strengthens collaboration between universities and the community while showcasing diverse academic programmes available in the UAE.
“Edufair plays an important role in connecting universities with students and parents by creating a dynamic platform for academic engagement, career exploration, and future opportunities. Such exhibitions strengthen collaboration between higher education institutions and the community while showcasing the diversity and quality of academic programmes in the UAE,” said Dr Al Bastaki.
Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News said strong participation from universities and education providers reflects continued confidence in the UAE’s education ecosystem.
He said Edufair serves as a key platform for students and parents to explore academic and career options.
“Gulf News Edufair remains committed to providing a comprehensive platform for parents and students to explore their academic futures,” he said, adding, “The strong response from universities and education providers, reflected in one of the highest numbers of exhibitors, shows the resilience and strength of the UAE’s education sector.”
Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, said, “I am delighted that we've been able to do this event in the current circumstances. It’s really important that education continues. Here at Edufair, we are directly linking students and parents to education providers in an environment that's very special.”
Meanwhile, Neha Ghai, Head of International Hub, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC Bank Middle East, Banking Partner of Edufair, said families must start financial planning early when considering higher education, especially overseas study.
“Education is one of the longest-dated goals families plan for, and starting early makes the maths much easier. International education matters deeply to families across the UAE, and our HSBC Quality of Life research consistently shows that many parents intend to fund it without a structured plan. Being Banking Partner of Gulf News Edufair lets us meet parents and students in the same room as the universities they are considering — and bring the financial conversation alongside the academic one. That complements how HSBC supports students globally: through Premier's worldwide network, partner offers with admissions and accommodation specialists, and the ability to set up an overseas account before a child moves. Education is international, and so are we,” said Ghai.