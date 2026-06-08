Passion or pressure? The story we tell our children matters

Parents and educators can help children see challenges as opportunities for growth
Few words have become as common in conversations about education as pressure. Students speak about it, parents worry about it, and society often reinforces it. Yet perhaps it is time to ask an important question: How much of this pressure is real, and how much of it is a perception that grows stronger the more we talk about it?
There is wisdom in the saying, “It’s all in the mind.” While life certainly presents challenges, difficulty is often something we perceive before it becomes our reality. The human mind is powerful. When we repeatedly tell ourselves that something is hard, overwhelming, or impossible, we gradually cement that belief. What begins as a thought becomes a mindset, and eventually a lived experience.
This is particularly important when it comes to children. Young minds are remarkably impressionable. The narratives they hear from adults, peers, and social media shape the way they interpret the world. When conversations at home revolve around stress, pressure, and fear of failure, children begin to view every challenge through that lens. They may start to see normal academic demands not as opportunities for growth but as burdens to be endured.
This is not to suggest that we dismiss children’s concerns or ignore genuine struggles. Rather, it means that we respond thoughtfully. Instead of reinforcing the notion that everything is difficult, we can help children develop resilience by reminding them of their strengths, supporting them through setbacks, and helping them see challenges as stepping-stones rather than obstacles.
There is another misconception that deserves attention: the belief that all pressure is harmful. The reality is quite the opposite. Human beings often perform at their best when faced with challenge and expectation. Athletes break records under competitive pressure. Entrepreneurs innovate when confronted with difficult problems. Students often discover strengths they never knew they possessed when they are required to rise to a challenge.
Growth has never been a product of comfort alone. It emerges when individuals are stretched beyond what they thought they could achieve. A reasonable degree of pressure sharpens focus, builds perseverance, and cultivates resilience. Without challenge, there can be little growth.
As parents, our instinct is often to make life easier for our children. We want to protect them from disappointment, frustration, and discomfort. Yet if we remove every obstacle from their path, we may unintentionally deprive them of the very experiences that build character. Children who are shielded from every difficulty may find themselves ill-equipped to deal with the inevitable uncertainties of life. A lower-than-expected grade, a missed opportunity, a disagreement with a friend, or a change in circumstances can then feel overwhelming.
We must be careful not to make children’s lives so comfortable that the slightest inconvenience becomes unbearable. The goal of parenting and education is not to create a life free from pressure, but to help young people develop confidence and skills to navigate it successfully. A degree of challenge is not the enemy of wellbeing; it is often the foundation of it.
The context in which our children are growing up also deserves consideration. In the UAE, children are among the most fortunate in the world. They live in a country that is safe, stable, and visionary. The quality of life is exceptional. Opportunities for learning, recreation, and personal growth abound. Few places globally offer such a rich blend of cultural diversity, technological advancement, and future-focused thinking.
The educational landscape in Dubai, in particular, is unparalleled. Families can choose from a remarkable variety of curricula and educational pathways. Whether a child’s strengths lie in academics, the arts, sports, entrepreneurship, technology, or innovation, there are opportunities available to nurture those talents. The educational ecosystem is designed not merely to educate, but to inspire ambition and possibility.
For many young people who have spent their entire lives in the UAE, there is no place that feels more like home. It is a nation that recognises competence, rewards talent, and celebrates innovation. Time and again, we see individuals from diverse backgrounds flourish because they have worked hard, developed their abilities, and embraced the opportunities available to them.
The opportunities are abundant, but they are best seized by those who have learned to persevere through challenges rather than retreat from them. The question is not whether our children face pressure, but whether they are developing the mindset to harness it productively. Our responsibility as parents and educators is not to amplify every challenge into a crisis, nor to eliminate every obstacle from their path.
The stories we tell our children become the stories they tell themselves. If we constantly speak of pressure, they may grow up fearing challenges. If we speak of opportunity, possibility, perseverance, and purpose, they are more likely to embrace them. Let us therefore shift the conversation - from pressure to passion, from anxiety to aspiration, and from limitation to possibility.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE