Passion or pressure? The story we tell our children matters

As parents, our instinct is often to make life easier for our children. We want to protect them from disappointment, frustration, and discomfort. Yet if we remove every obstacle from their path, we may unintentionally deprive them of the very experiences that build character. Children who are shielded from every difficulty may find themselves ill-equipped to deal with the inevitable uncertainties of life. A lower-than-expected grade, a missed opportunity, a disagreement with a friend, or a change in circumstances can then feel overwhelming.