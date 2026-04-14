In this way, such books serve as learning tools, with a dash of fun, offering a structured way for children to stay engaged. Dubai-based Anuja Singh vouches for their appeal: “These kinds of books have been so helpful during this time for my toddlers, as it gets difficult managing work and their online schooling. So, in the evenings, they find a way to just keep reading books that make some noise or teach them something. They laugh a lot, and that’s what matters,” she says.