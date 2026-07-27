Iran vows retaliation after Ukraine reportedly attacks vessel in Caspian Sea

A picture shows Caspian Stream tanker near the Russian LUKOIL ice-resistant fixed platform LSP-1, built at the Astrakhansky Korabel shipyard, intended to drill and operate wells and collect and pre-treat reservoir content at Korchagin's oil field in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea some 180 km outside Astrakhan. File photo taken on taken on April 9, 2011. AFP