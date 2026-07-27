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Iran vows retaliation after Ukraine reportedly attacks vessel in Caspian Sea

Iran signals possible response as probe into reported Caspian attack continues

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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A picture shows Caspian Stream tanker near the Russian LUKOIL ice-resistant fixed platform LSP-1, built at the Astrakhansky Korabel shipyard, intended to drill and operate wells and collect and pre-treat reservoir content at Korchagin's oil field in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea some 180 km outside Astrakhan. File photo taken on taken on April 9, 2011.
A picture shows Caspian Stream tanker near the Russian LUKOIL ice-resistant fixed platform LSP-1, built at the Astrakhansky Korabel shipyard, intended to drill and operate wells and collect and pre-treat reservoir content at Korchagin's oil field in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea some 180 km outside Astrakhan. File photo taken on taken on April 9, 2011.
AFP

Iran on Monday condemned what it described as a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that the incident “cannot go unanswered.”

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Araghchi said Tehran viewed the reported strike as a serious escalation and pledged that Iran would respond, though he did not specify what measures the government was considering.

Rare security incident

The alleged attack marks a rare security incident in the Caspian Sea, a largely enclosed body of water bordered by Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, and could further widen regional tensions amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities had not immediately commented on Iran's allegations.

Details of the reported attack, including the extent of damage, casualties and the identity of the vessel, were not immediately independently verified.

'Iran supplying drones to Russia'

Iran has faced repeated accusations from Ukraine and its Western allies of supplying drones and other military equipment to Russia for use in the war.

Tehran has acknowledged providing drones to Moscow before the full-scale invasion in 2022 but denies sending weapons for use in the conflict since the war began.

The latest incident comes as diplomatic tensions remain high over Iran's military ties with Russia and as both countries deepen defence and economic cooperation despite Western sanctions.

Iranian officials said further information on the incident would be released as investigations continue.

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