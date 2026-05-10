Wartime lifeline: Beyond Hormuz, Caspian corridor helping Iran survive

Dubai: Israeli warplanes striking an Iranian naval facility on the Caspian Sea in March may have signalled something far bigger than a military raid. The attack on Bandar Anzali — hundreds of miles north of the Strait of Hormuz — exposed what Western officials increasingly see as a critical wartime lifeline between Iran and Russia: A largely hidden Caspian trade corridor helping Tehran move supplies, rebuild drone capabilities and bypass mounting pressure from the West.

Far from the Strait of Hormuz and hundreds of miles north of the Gulf, the Caspian Sea has quietly emerged as a crucial wartime artery linking Iran and Russia — a largely shielded trade corridor that Western officials say is helping Tehran withstand mounting military and economic pressure.

According to a detailed report by The New York Times, Russia is now shipping drone components to Iran through the Caspian Sea, helping Tehran rebuild offensive capabilities after reportedly losing around 60 per cent of its drone arsenal during recent fighting.

Only the five countries bordering the inland sea — Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan — have access to it, making it nearly impossible for the US Navy or allied forces to interdict shipments.

For years, Iran supplied Russia with Shahed drones used in Ukraine. But after Russia began domestic production of the drones under Iranian licence in 2023, the flow increasingly shifted both ways, according to Western officials.

Vitaly Chernov of Russia’s PortNews Media Group told the newspaper that around two million tonnes of Russian wheat annually shipped via the Black Sea are now increasingly being rerouted through the Caspian because the route appears safer amid regional instability.

“The most important goal of this strike was to limit Russian smuggling and show the Iranians that they don’t have sea defences in the Caspian,” former Israeli navy commander Eliezer Marum told the WSJ.

While the volume of Caspian trade still cannot match the scale of commerce that once moved through Hormuz, analysts say the inland route has become strategically invaluable because it sits largely beyond Western military reach.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.