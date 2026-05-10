Wartime lifeline: Beyond Hormuz, Caspian corridor helping Iran survive

The inland sea beyond US naval reach is emerging as a key Russia-Iran wartime artery
Dubai: Israeli warplanes striking an Iranian naval facility on the Caspian Sea in March may have signalled something far bigger than a military raid. The attack on Bandar Anzali — hundreds of miles north of the Strait of Hormuz — exposed what Western officials increasingly see as a critical wartime lifeline between Iran and Russia: A largely hidden Caspian trade corridor helping Tehran move supplies, rebuild drone capabilities and bypass mounting pressure from the West.
Israel later said the attack destroyed several Iranian naval vessels and marked one of its most significant operations during the conflict with Iran.
Far from the Strait of Hormuz and hundreds of miles north of the Gulf, the Caspian Sea has quietly emerged as a crucial wartime artery linking Iran and Russia — a largely shielded trade corridor that Western officials say is helping Tehran withstand mounting military and economic pressure.
According to a detailed report by The New York Times, Russia is now shipping drone components to Iran through the Caspian Sea, helping Tehran rebuild offensive capabilities after reportedly losing around 60 per cent of its drone arsenal during recent fighting.
US officials quoted by the newspaper said the route has become increasingly important as the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption and tighter scrutiny.
Unlike the Gulf, the Caspian Sea is effectively closed to Western naval intervention.
Only the five countries bordering the inland sea — Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan — have access to it, making it nearly impossible for the US Navy or allied forces to interdict shipments.
That has transformed the Caspian into what analysts describe as an ideal sanctions-evasion corridor.
“If you’re thinking about the ideal place for sanction evasion and military transfers, it’s the Caspian,” Nicole Grajewski, a Russia-Iran specialist at Sciences Po in Paris, told the NYT.
Largest inland body of water in the world
Bordered by Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan
No direct access for Western navies
Key emerging Russia-Iran trade corridor
Increasingly used for “dark ship” traffic
Outside traditional Gulf chokepoints
Harder to monitor than Hormuz
Maritime analysts say vessels travelling between Russian and Iranian ports frequently disable tracking transponders, creating “dark ship traffic” that is difficult to monitor through satellite systems.
The route has become especially important for the movement of Iranian Shahed drone technology, ammunition and industrial components, analysts say.
The Caspian corridor reflects the growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran.
For years, Iran supplied Russia with Shahed drones used in Ukraine. But after Russia began domestic production of the drones under Iranian licence in 2023, the flow increasingly shifted both ways, according to Western officials.
The NYT report said Russia is now sending drone components and other military-linked supplies back to Iran through the Caspian corridor.
The cooperation extends beyond weapons.
Russian wheat, grain, sunflower oil and other essential supplies are increasingly moving south through the Caspian as instability and military threats complicate traditional shipping routes.
Vitaly Chernov of Russia’s PortNews Media Group told the newspaper that around two million tonnes of Russian wheat annually shipped via the Black Sea are now increasingly being rerouted through the Caspian because the route appears safer amid regional instability.
Iranian officials have meanwhile said four Iranian Caspian ports are operating “around the clock” to process incoming cargo and essential imports.
The growing importance of the Caspian corridor helps explain why Israel chose to strike Bandar Anzali — a target far removed from the Gulf battlefield.
Analysts believe Israeli planners concluded the port had become a critical logistical node for Russia-Iran military cooperation.
A report by The Wall Street Journal earlier described the Caspian route as a major channel for covert weapons transfers and sanctions circumvention.
The strike was reportedly Israel’s first-ever military operation on the Caspian Sea.
“The most important goal of this strike was to limit Russian smuggling and show the Iranians that they don’t have sea defences in the Caspian,” former Israeli navy commander Eliezer Marum told the WSJ.
The expanding Russia-Iran corridor is also exposing a strategic blind spot for the United States.
Luke Coffey of the Hudson Institute told the NYT that American policymakers have historically paid little attention to the Caspian region despite its increasing military significance.
“For American policymakers, the Caspian is a geopolitical black hole,” he said.
That challenge has intensified since Russia’s war in Ukraine in 2022, when analysts first observed rising “dark ship” traffic and increased military cargo flows between Iran and Russia across the inland sea.
In January 2025, Moscow and Tehran signed a sweeping cooperation treaty that Western officials believe further strengthened defence and technology sharing between the two countries.
While the volume of Caspian trade still cannot match the scale of commerce that once moved through Hormuz, analysts say the inland route has become strategically invaluable because it sits largely beyond Western military reach.
And that, experts believe, is exactly why Israel decided to bomb it.