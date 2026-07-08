UAE Ministry of Education announces exam results schedule for all grades

Ministry sets staggered timings for result release and certificate printing
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has announced the timetable for releasing end-of-year examination results for the 2025–2026 academic year, with results to be issued over two days for students across all school stages.
According to the schedule, Grade 12 students will be the first to receive their results on Sunday, July 12, from 10am, followed by students in Grades 9 to 11 from 12pm.
On Monday, July 13, results for Grades 5 to 8 will be released from 10am, while students in Grades 1 to 4 will be able to access their results from 12pm.
The ministry said students will also be able to print their official certificates through the Student Portal using the electronic verification service.
Certificate printing will be available from 8pm until 12 noon following the announcement of results for each educational stage, in line with the published schedule.