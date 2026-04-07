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Dubai boosts Gaza relief efforts with urgent healthcare support

Dubai Humanitarian sends 22.3 metric tonnes of essential medical supplies

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Dubai Humanitarian remains fully operational despite global supply chain pressures,
Dubai Humanitarian remains fully operational despite global supply chain pressures,
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Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has facilitated the dispatch of essential medical aid to Gaza.

Through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, DXBH has organised the overland transport of 22.3 metric tonnes of medical supplies through a convoy of three trucks.

The shipment, provided by the World Health Organisation, is expected to support the urgent healthcare needs of around 110,000 people.

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Ensuring aid reaches those who need it most

In a statement, Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board member of DXBH, has noted that they are continuing to work closely with its partners to ensure that critical assistance will be received by affected communities.

"Dubai Humanitarian remains fully operational, and the humanitarian community continues to mobilise all available resources to respond effectively. Through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, we are able to deliver vital aid efficiently across complex environments, ensuring it reaches those who need it most, without delay,” said Saba.

A global humanitarian hub

Since the start of the year, DXBH has provided aid delivery to over 40 countries. The organisation has been in close coordination with government entities, humanitarian organisations, and commercial partners, using its multimodal logistics solutions to maintain supply chains and respond to evolving global needs.

These efforts highlight the UAE’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities worldwide, ensuring timely and effective humanitarian assistance reaches those in crisis.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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