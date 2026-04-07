Dubai boosts Gaza relief efforts with urgent healthcare support

The shipment, provided by the World Health Organisation, is expected to support the urgent healthcare needs of around 110,000 people.

Through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, DXBH has organised the overland transport of 22.3 metric tonnes of medical supplies through a convoy of three trucks.

Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has facilitated the dispatch of essential medical aid to Gaza.

"Dubai Humanitarian remains fully operational, and the humanitarian community continues to mobilise all available resources to respond effectively. Through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, we are able to deliver vital aid efficiently across complex environments, ensuring it reaches those who need it most, without delay,” said Saba.

In a statement, Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board member of DXBH, has noted that they are continuing to work closely with its partners to ensure that critical assistance will be received by affected communities.

Since the start of the year, DXBH has provided aid delivery to over 40 countries. The organisation has been in close coordination with government entities, humanitarian organisations, and commercial partners, using its multimodal logistics solutions to maintain supply chains and respond to evolving global needs.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.