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UAE provides Gaza’s health sector with medical shipment exceeding Dh2.7 million

Aid convoy delivers medicines to Gaza amid severe hospital shortages

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WAM
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UAE provides Gaza’s health sector with medical shipment exceeding Dh2.7 million
WAM

Gaza: The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian efforts to address the catastrophic conditions facing the healthcare sector in the Gaza Strip, through the delivery of a shipment of medicines and medical supplies, with generous support from Sheikha Mouza bint Suhail Al Khaili, in response to growing medical needs amid challenging circumstances.

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At a value of more than Dh2.7 million, the convoy has arrived in the Gaza Strip carrying medicines and medical equipment, at a time when hospitals are suffering from a severe shortage of essential medical supplies.

These efforts come as part of a series of humanitarian initiatives implemented by the UAE under Operation Gallant Knight 3, aimed at supporting the healthcare sector, alleviating the suffering of the population, and reflecting a steadfast humanitarian commitment to stand by the Palestinian people amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

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