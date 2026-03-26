UAE steps up Gaza aid as new convoy delivers ‘clothing of hope’

Operation Gallant Knight 3 supports families with food, water and shelter
The United Arab Emirates, as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, continues to dispatch humanitarian aid convoys to the Gaza Strip. Convoy No. 328 carried the “Clothing of Hope for Our Children in Gaza” initiative, dedicated to providing garments and clothing for children. This effort forms part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian commitment to meeting the needs of the Palestinian people and bringing joy to children amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.
The convoy, which has arrived in Gaza, consists of 15 trucks carrying 270 tonnes of clothing and children’s garments. This contribution supports Palestinian families and helps meet children’s essential needs, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach of extending assistance and solidarity under all circumstances.
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This convoy was made possible through contributions from several UAE humanitarian and charitable organizations, including the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Sharjah Charity International, Zayed Giving Initiative, the International Charity Organization, the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, and the Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.
Meanwhile, the UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish continues to operate around the clock through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Hub, receiving, sorting, organizing, preparing, and dispatching aid in accordance with humanitarian needs inside Gaza—ensuring rapid response and the sustained flow of support to the Palestinian people.
Operation “Gallant Knight 3” embodies the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian values and its unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Gaza through continuous relief convoys carrying food, medicine, and clothing, reaffirming that the UAE’s humanitarian mission remains dedicated to reaching those most in need.
Since the launch of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” on November 5, 2023, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the initiative has continued to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
As the operation enters its third year, it maintains a sustained humanitarian presence through a series of initiatives and activities addressing the diverse needs of displaced and affected families. These efforts aim to alleviate suffering, provide essential support, and reach the largest possible number of families through ongoing UAE assistance.
In recent weeks, 7,146 families have benefited from various relief packages distributed across 24 displacement camps. Additionally, 1,795 new tents were provided to support displaced families from northern Gaza.
In terms of food assistance, Operation “Gallant Knight 3” supplied essential resources to 71 community kitchens producing daily meals for displaced persons, generating over 39,000 meals. Support was also extended to 12 bakeries producing 3,100 bundles of bread daily, benefiting approximately 20,000 people.
In the water sector, the initiative has successfully reached approximately 358,000 beneficiaries per day, helping to alleviate hardship amid severe water shortages.
During the same period, the initiatives committee of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” implemented seven targeted humanitarian initiatives addressing the needs of patients, orphans, displaced persons, and people of determination, directly benefiting 491 families.
On the medical front, the operation has strengthened healthcare support by providing intensive care beds, neonatal units, and rehabilitation equipment to several facilities, including the American Field Hospital, the British Field Hospital, the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Al Awda Health Hospital, Médecins du Monde – France, and Al Khair Hospital.
These sustained efforts underscore Operation “Gallant Knight 3”’s unwavering commitment to standing alongside the Palestinian people and delivering comprehensive humanitarian support across multiple sectors in Gaza, amid the harsh conditions faced by its population.