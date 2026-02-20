GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE, Bahrain jointly dispatch urgent 100 tonnes of aid to Gaza Strip

Relief shipment includes a range of essential supplies

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The aid was sent via Egypt in preparation for its entry through the Rafah Border Crossing.
The aid was sent via Egypt in preparation for its entry through the Rafah Border Crossing.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: In cooperation with ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’’ and the Emirates Red Crescent of the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Humanitarian Foundation of the Kingdom of Bahrain (RHF) has dispatched an urgent 100-tonne relief shipment to the Gaza Strip on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The aid was sent via Al-Arish Airport in Egypt in preparation for its entry through the Rafah Border Crossing.

This humanitarian initiative comes in implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Honorary President of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, and under the generous guidance of Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

The relief shipment includes a range of essential supplies, comprising hygiene kits for children and women, basic food commodities, as well as a selection of medicines and critical medical supplies.

On this occasion, Eng. Ibrahim Dalhan Al Doseri, Acting Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, affirmed that this urgent relief initiative reflects the Kingdom’s noble humanitarian vision aimed at supporting the brotherly Palestinian people amid the severe humanitarian conditions they are enduring. He noted that this step underscores Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to supporting just causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

Al Doseri further stated that the Foundation continues to carry out its humanitarian mission in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s longstanding approach of extending assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza, in an effort to alleviate their harsh living conditions.

He added that dispatching this shipment during the holy month of Ramadan carries profound humanitarian significance and reinforces the values of solidarity and compassion for which the people of Bahrain are well known.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

2.2m users benefit from AI assistant and new ‘My Vehicles’ feature.

DubaiNow records 5.7m payments, adds 70 services

2h ago3m read
The growing global footprint of Filipinos call for an improved data coordination among Philippine agencies

New data-sharing deal pushes for unified OFW database

2m read
Survey of 6,775 residents shows exceptional public trust in UAE security.

Nearly 99% in UAE feel safe walking alone at night

1m read
RTA's Ramadan drive fosters community spirit in Dubai

RTA's Ramadan drive fosters community spirit in Dubai

3m read