US‑Israel war with Iran Day 15: What you need to know

Officials issue safety alerts and arrest suspects over misleading videos
Debris from a missile interception struck the facade of a building in central Dubai, though authorities confirmed no injuries or fire. Officials warned residents to avoid fallen debris and arrested dozens for filming incidents or sharing misleading videos online. Meanwhile, UAE aviation is gradually recovering and safety procedures remain in place.
A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:
Debris from a missile successfully intercepted by air defence systems struck the facade of a building in central Dubai on Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.
The Dubai Media Office said the incident was fully contained, with no fire or injuries reported.
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UAE carriers are running reduced flight schedules due to regional airspace limitations. Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling and to only go to the airport with a confirmed booking.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and Air Arabia have all updated their operations, providing rebooking and refund options for affected travellers.
The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police has apprehended 45 individuals of various nationalities for filming locations during ongoing incidents and publishing the footage online, alongside circulating inaccurate and misleading information.
Police said such posts could provoke public concern and spread rumours within the community.
UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered the arrest of 10 defendants of various nationalities for publishing misleading and fabricated video clips on social media platforms.
The accused have been referred to urgent trial following investigations into content circulated online amid ongoing regional developments.
The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged the public to keep a safe distance from any debris and report sightings immediately to authorities.
In a public safety advisory issued on social media, the authority warned residents not to approach, touch or photograph any objects that may have fallen following aerial interception operations, stressing that specialised teams are responsible for handling such incidents.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that air traffic in the UAE is witnessing a gradual return to its normal operational levels, following the country’s successful and professional management of the exceptional circumstances witnessed in the region during the recent period.
This was achieved through carefully planned operational and regulatory measures that ensured passenger safety while maintaining the continuity of air transport operations.
Authorities in Dubai have clarified that some building premises may be evacuated as part of safety procedures amid the ongoing Iranian aggression on the country.
“As part of safety procedures, evacuation may sometimes be carried out to ensure everyone’s safety and allow emergency teams to respond effectively,” according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
Dubai: India’s largest airline by market size, IndiGo, will introduce a fuel charge on domestic and international routes starting March 14. The airline has cited the additional charge due to a sharp rise in jet fuel prices linked to geopolitical issues in the Middle East.
In a statement issued on Friday, the airline said the additional charge will apply to all new bookings made from 00:01 hours (12:01 am) on March 14.