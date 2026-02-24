GOLD/FOREX
UAE field hospital in Gaza receives WHO delegation

During the visit, essential medicines, medical supplies were handed over to the delegation

Last updated:
WAM
WAM

Gaza: The UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip received a delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to review the medical services provided to Palestinian patients and the UAE’s medical support for the health sector and hospitals amid the dire conditions facing Gaza’s healthcare system.

During the visit, the field hospital handed over essential medicines and medical supplies to the delegation to bolster the capacities of Palestinian hospitals and enable them to continue delivering healthcare services to patients across various governorates.

This support forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to assist the health sector in Gaza and alleviate the burdens faced by medical institutions in providing urgent and essential care to the population.

