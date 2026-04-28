The council aims to accelerate adoption of agentic AI
Dubai: His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has renamed the Ministerial Development Council as the as the "Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development", in a move aimed at accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies across government.
The council, chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is tasked with driving the shift towards agentic AI, systems capable of autonomous execution and decision-making across federal government operations.
The council will focus on enhancing the efficiency of implementing government policies, legislation, strategies and services through artificial intelligence.
It will also review policies and legislative frameworks submitted by ministries and federal entities and provide recommendations to the Cabinet.
The move reflects the UAE’s broader strategy to position itself at the forefront of AI-driven governance, improving service delivery and strengthening decision-making capabilities across the public sector.