GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE sends 100 tonnes of relief supplies to Gaza families under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Infant formula, medicines and clothing airlifted from Ras Al Khaimah to Gaza

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reinforces UAE’s ongoing humanitarian support to Gaza
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reinforces UAE’s ongoing humanitarian support to Gaza
WAM

A humanitarian aid flight carrying 100 tonnes of relief supplies departed Ras Al Khaimah International Airport on Friday for the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The aid flight, organised in cooperation between the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club and Dar Al Ber Society, is aimed at supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The aircraft is carrying infant formula, medicines and clothing to help meet urgent humanitarian needs and ease the suffering of families affected by the crisis.

Hammoud Al Afari, Relief Operations Coordinator for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said the UAE, under the directives of its leadership, continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people by mobilising its logistical and relief capabilities in cooperation with its partners.

He said the initiative is intended to ensure the sustained delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza, helping meet civilians' essential needs, strengthen their resilience and alleviate the impact of the humanitarian crisis.

The flight forms part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to deliver relief assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, reflecting the country's longstanding commitment to supporting people affected by humanitarian crises.

Related Topics:
UAEGaza

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Foreign Ministry voices full solidarity and backs measures to protect Gulf security

UAE condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar

50m ago1m read
Latest UAE and Gulf developments as regional tensions escalate

UAE residents' update: Gulf attacks, tanker hit, alerts

56m ago3m read
UAE launches AI-powered, prevention-focused strategy to combat rising synthetic drug threats

UN reports 316m drug users worldwide amid new threat

1h ago2m read
Two-year-old Filipino girl, who was abandoned at infancy, has finally returned home to the Philippines

UAE supports abandoned Filipino girl’s safe return home

2h ago2m read