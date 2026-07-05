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Four UAE aid convoys enter Gaza carrying 416 tonnes of relief supplies

47 trucks carrying vital supplies entered the Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

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Gaza: Four UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, comprising 47 trucks carrying 416 tonnes of relief supplies, including food parcels and shelter materials, as part of the United Arab Emirates' ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their essential needs.

The convoys were prepared and loaded through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish under the supervision of the UAE humanitarian aid team, in accordance with an integrated operational system that ensures the rapid preparation, sorting and dispatch of relief supplies to meet the growing humanitarian needs inside the Gaza Strip and guarantee the continued delivery of assistance to beneficiaries.

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The convoys form part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to provide essential supplies to the Palestinian people, help alleviate their suffering, and strengthen the response to urgent humanitarian needs across the Strip.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people, reflecting its longstanding commitment to extending assistance to those in need and reinforcing the values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.

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