GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President and UK Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations by phone

Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Andy Burnham on his appointment as UK Prime Minister

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President and UK Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations by phone

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Andy Burnham, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance ties across various fields in a phone call.

The discussions aimed to further serve the mutual interests of both countries.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Burnham on his appointment, wishing him success in leading his country towards further progress and prosperity.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Both sides expressed their aspiration to work together to deepen enduring UAE-UK relations and expand cooperation in a way that serves mutual interests and brings growth and prosperity to their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed and Burnham also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

Related Topics:
Sheikh mohamedUK

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

People and first responders inspecting the damage at the scene of the collision of two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir Ezzor road between the Sukhna and Palmyra areas.

UAE extends condolences over Syria bus crash victims

1m read
The shipments included food parcels, shelter materials and water tanks for families in need.

5 UAE aid convoys deliver 938 tonnes of relief to Gaza

1m read
The meeting highlighted the team's contribution to celebrating the UAE’s history, achievements and national identity.

UAE President praises team behind 54th Eid Al Etihad

1m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and dignitaries with distinguished Secondary School students, parents, teachers, and staff from the UAE Ministry of Education during the ceremony.

UAE President honours top Year 12 students of 2025-26

2m read