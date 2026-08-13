Starting school in Dubai? New sessions support children of determination

Dubai launches tailored school readiness sessions for children of determination
For many families, the transition into school or nursery is a milestone filled with excitement. For children of determination, it can also come with a unique set of challenges, new environments, new routines, new social expectations. In Dubai, a new series of sessions is aiming to make that leap a little less daunting.
The Dubai Child Development Centre, affiliated with the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, has launched its "School Preparation and Readiness" sessions in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture). The goal is straightforward but ambitious: help children of determination move into school and nursery life with confidence and independence, while giving their families the support to navigate the stage alongside them.
Held at Al Safa and Al Rashidiya Libraries, the sessions are open to children of determination already enrolled at the Centre. Rather than a one-size-fits-all curriculum, each child works through an individualised plan built around their specific needs and abilities.
The focus spans academic and educational skills, social and communication development, and the kind of everyday life skills that make the shift into a classroom setting feel manageable. Parents aren't sidelined either, and are brought into the process as active participants in their children's educational journey.
The initiative fits into a broader pattern for the CDA, which has positioned itself around building what it calls an integrated social ecosystem, one built on flexible, proactive services designed around the actual needs of children and families, rather than around institutional convenience.
It's also framed as part of a wider push for inter-agency collaboration, tying into the objectives of the "Dubai Social Agenda 33" and the CDA's broader vision for pioneering, sustainable development across the community.
Dr Sheikha Al Mansoori, Acting Director of the Department of People of Determination at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, frames school readiness as more than just logistics, it's a pivotal developmental stage in its own right. A supportive environment introduced early, she notes, helps build confidence, develop abilities, and set children up for positive integration into both the educational environment and the wider community.
"We believe that empowering children of determination begins with responding to their individual needs through specialised services and effective partnerships that provide equal opportunities for learning and participation," Al Mansouri said in a statement "These sessions reflect CDA's commitment to supporting children and their families, enhancing their readiness to transition into the educational environment with confidence and independence, and ultimately contributing to their quality of life."
The sessions aren't a standalone initiative, they're one piece of the CDA's ongoing work to build strategic partnerships and strengthen collaboration across agencies, with the broader aim of creating environments where children can develop their abilities and take an active role in society. It's a piece of a larger picture the CDA has been building toward: A Dubai that's more inclusive, more cohesive, and more prosperous for everyone in it.