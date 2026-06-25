Dubai CDA honours 54 strategic partners for sustainable community impact

Partnerships helped create 7,600 job opportunities, support 1,200 Emirati families
Dubai: The Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA) has honoured 54 strategic partners from government entities, private sector organisations, and non-profit institutions in recognition of their contributions to advancing Dubai's social development goals and creating lasting community impact.
The recognition ceremony, held at Nad Al Sheba Majlis under the theme "Our Partners for a Sustainable Community Impact," has celebrated organisations that have worked along with the CDA to deliver programmes and services benefiting individuals, families, and vulnerable groups across the emirate.
The honoured partners have been recognised for helping strengthen Dubai's social ecosystem through collaborative initiatives that promote empowerment, inclusion, family stability, and community wellbeing.
According to the CDA, the recognition has reflected its commitment to fostering stronger collaboration across sectors and building an integrated social development system capable of addressing emerging challenges and future community needs.
The authority has noted that these partnerships have played a key role in developing specialised services and impactful initiatives that have generated positive outcomes across society while reinforcing Dubai's model of sustainable development and community partnership.
The results of these collaborations can be seen across several flagship programmes. The Dubai Empowerment Programme has helped support the financial independence of 5,122 Emirati citizens by facilitating 7,600 employment opportunities through partnerships with more than 400 entities.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Weddings Programme has contributed to the establishment of 1,200 new Emirati families and achieved a satisfaction rate of 95 percent.
In the area of empowering people of determination, 150 therapeutic horse-riding sessions have been delivered, benefiting 23 individuals.
The senior citizens track under the Family Digital Balance initiative has also enhanced the quality of life of senior citizens, benefiting more than 200 participants.
The CDA has bared that these achievements demonstrate how strategic partnerships can transform social initiatives into sustainable outcomes that improve quality of life and strengthen social cohesion.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director general of the CDA, has highlighted that strategic partnerships remain a fundamental pillar in advancing the emirate's social development agenda.
Such collaborations enhance the social sector's ability to respond to societal changes, anticipate future needs, and maximise social returns.
"This recognition comes as an expression of our appreciation for our partners who have played an active role in supporting the emirate's social priorities and have contributed to the achievement of numerous initiatives and accomplishments that have generated a tangible positive impact on society," stated Buhumaid.
She added, "We believe that success in social work is the outcome of an integrated system that brings together expertise, resources, and capabilities within a shared vision that places people at the heart of development and its objectives."
Moreover, Buhumaid has emphasised that the CDA continues to strengthen cooperation with strategic partners in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai-it approach launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
"We continue to develop more integrated and innovative models of cooperation with our strategic partners. This contributes to expanding social impact, enhancing opportunities for empowerment, inclusion, and social cohesion, and strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global model in social development and quality of life," said Buhumaid.
The CDA has recognised partners across four main categories, showcasing the breadth of collaboration supporting Dubai's social development priorities.
The Community Development Partners category has included government entities such as the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Ministry of Community Empowerment, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Courts, Dubai Police General Headquarters, Department of Finance, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Health, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, Public Prosecution in Dubai, and Dubai Health Authority.
On the other hand, the Community Impact Partners category has featured organisations including the United Nations Children’s Fund, Dubai Government Human Resources Department – Human Resources Development Council, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Fareej Dubai, Dubai Holding Group, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Customs, Ministry of Family, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Ministry of Interior – “Fazaa.”
Additionally, the Knowledge and Capacity Building Partners category has included educational, healthcare, and training institutions such as Seha Clinics, Dubai Civil Defence, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Autism Center, University of Sharjah, Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, The Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, Emirates Islamic Bank, British University in Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, and Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.
Further, the Innovation and Digital Transformation Partners category has recognised organisations including the General Pension and General Pension and Social Security Authority, Dubai Airports, Maseer Initiatives, Emarat EV Charging Stations Company, Netways, Help AG, Huawei, Digital Dubai Authority, Dubai Hub Centre, and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
The CDA has pointed out that the event shows its ongoing efforts to expand collaboration with organisations across sectors and strengthen the ecosystem of strategic partnerships in Dubai.
By bringing together government entities, private companies, and community organisations, the authority aims to support the development of a more cohesive and prosperous society while contributing to the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the emirate's wider sustainable development priorities.