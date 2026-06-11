Dubai’s CDA clinches four excellence awards — here’s what they’re for

Awards highlight CDA’s role in advancing welfare, inclusion, and community care
Dubai: What does it take to build a stronger, more inclusive society? For Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), the answer is to invest in people, empower communities, and turn vision into measurable impact.
That approach has now earned the authority four prestigious awards from the Dubai Quality Group, marking a major milestone in its journey to enhance quality of life across the emirate.
The recognition, announced in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, has shed light on four key areas where CDA is making a difference, volunteering, inclusion of people of determination, women’s empowerment, and the development of young Emirati talent.
Behind the awards is a broader strategy to create a connected and forward-looking society. Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, has noted that the achievement reflects the authority’s success in building a social development ecosystem driven by innovation, partnerships, and sustainability.
Rather than standalone initiatives, CDA’s programmes have been designed to deliver lasting impact for individuals, families, and the wider community.
“These awards represent recognition of the efforts of our teams and strategic partners who have contributed to transforming visions and aspirations into measurable outcomes and achievements. We therefore continue to develop innovative services and initiatives that promote community participation, empower all community members, and enhance quality of life,” said Buhumaid.
She has mentioned that investing in people remains the foundation of sustainable development, aligning with the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33.
One of the standout achievements has come from CDA’s efforts to build a culture of giving. Its initiative, “Promoting the Culture of Volunteering – Spirit of Volunteering,” has been recognised at the UAE Ideas Award 2025 for transforming how volunteering is organised and experienced in Dubai.
The numbers have told the story. In 2025 alone, the initiative has recorded 2.29 million volunteer hours, engaged more than 66,000 volunteers, and created over 6,000 opportunities to give back.
Beyond the figures, the programme has been helping embed volunteering into everyday life, supported by awareness campaigns, digital platforms, and strong community partnerships.
Another award has highlighted CDA’s work with people of determination, an area where early intervention can make a lifelong difference.
The “Integrated Early Intervention Programme,” acknowledged at the Ideas Arabia International Award 2025, offers a comprehensive model of developmental and rehabilitation services for children.
By focusing on specialised and holistic support from an early stage, the programme has been improving inclusion, empowerment, and overall quality of life for both children and their families.
CDA’s impact has also been felt in its own workforce. The authority has been honoured at the Emirates Women Award 2025 for its commitment to advancing women in leadership and decision-making roles.
Today, women hold 64 percent of leadership positions within CDA, including 15 out of 25 director roles and 34 out of 50 section head positions. Flexible policies and targeted development programmes continue to support this growth.
The result is a workplace where opportunity and progression have been increasingly shaped by capability and ambition.
Among the four wins is a powerful individual success story. Aisha Al Banna from CDA’s “Soun Centre for Care and Rehabilitation” has been recognised in the Young Employee category for her work with juvenile offenders.
Her approach has delivered a 100 percent success rate in preventing repeat cases, a rare and significant achievement. Through five specialised rehabilitation programmes spanning more than 300 training hours, she has focused on behavioural change and community reintegration.
“My family encouraged me to keep going and give my best for my country. I’m grateful that I’m from the UAE. Our leadership gives us all the opportunities and this motivates us to keep learning and to help the community,” Al Banna told Gulf News.
She added, “One of the programmes that I really love and attached with is teaching the juveniles how to write and read. As the first word in our religion says, ‘read.’ I want to give them the passion to do something new in their life and encourage them to be more ambitious.”
Her contributions go even more, including developing operational manuals, registering three intellectual property works, and completing more than 200 volunteer hours.
“Our leadership gives us a lot of opportunities so keep learning and believe in your abilities. You are an important part of the community and you can make a difference.”
Taken together, the four awards has offered more than recognition, they provide a snapshot of how Dubai is shaping its social future.
From mobilising thousands of volunteers to empowering women leaders and supporting vulnerable groups, CDA’s initiatives have been helping build a more inclusive and resilient society.
“These awards reaffirm the authority’s commitment to a results-driven approach focused on continuous improvement and impact measurement, enabling the delivery of more efficient and impactful social services and initiatives,” Mashhoor Al Shamsi, director of strategy and performance department at CDA, shared with Gulf News.
And as these programmes continue to grow, their impact has been set to reach even further across the emirate.