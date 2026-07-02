Strategy builds on Dh3.23 billion generated through 191 corporate partnerships in 2025
Dubai: The UAE has unveiled a national vision to increase community contributions to more than Dh20 billion by 2031, building on partnerships with the private sector to strengthen sustainable development and maximise social impact.
The initiative follows the generation of Dh3.23 billion in community contributions in 2025 through 191 corporate partnerships, reflecting growing collaboration between the public and private sectors in supporting national development goals.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said: "The UAE is launching a new global vision for community contributions, targeting more than Dh20 billion by 2031, after achieving Dh3.23 billion in 2025 through the participation of 191 companies. This reflects the strength of a national partnership that makes giving a driver of sustainable development and a global model for creating positive impact."
The initiative aims to expand the role of businesses in community development while reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in sustainable philanthropy, corporate social responsibility and public-private partnerships that contribute to long-term economic and social prosperity.