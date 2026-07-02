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UAE unveils global vision to boost community contributions to over Dh20 billion by 2031: Sheikh Mansour

Strategy builds on Dh3.23 billion generated through 191 corporate partnerships in 2025

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
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Dubai: The UAE has unveiled a national vision to increase community contributions to more than Dh20 billion by 2031, building on partnerships with the private sector to strengthen sustainable development and maximise social impact.

The initiative follows the generation of Dh3.23 billion in community contributions in 2025 through 191 corporate partnerships, reflecting growing collaboration between the public and private sectors in supporting national development goals.

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Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said: "The UAE is launching a new global vision for community contributions, targeting more than Dh20 billion by 2031, after achieving Dh3.23 billion in 2025 through the participation of 191 companies. This reflects the strength of a national partnership that makes giving a driver of sustainable development and a global model for creating positive impact."

The initiative aims to expand the role of businesses in community development while reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in sustainable philanthropy, corporate social responsibility and public-private partnerships that contribute to long-term economic and social prosperity.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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