Advanced Media Trading becomes the first SME to win Majra’s Impact Seal – Platinum Tier

Advanced Media has longstanding programs that focus on electrification and reducing landfill waste. They have been electrifying their fleet since signing onto the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA)’s Road 2.0 pilot during COP28. They joined UACA, an alliance of stakeholders in the UAE convened by Emirates Nature-WWF and endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in 2023 as their first SME. In 2024, Advanced Media converted 20% of its fleet to electric. By 2030, the goal is to reach 100% electrification.