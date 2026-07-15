Advanced Media Trading becomes the first SME to win Majra’s Impact Seal – Platinum Tier

Advanced Media has programs that focus on electrification and reducing landfill waste
Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, honored the winners of Majra – National CSR Fund’s the Impact Seal – Platinum Tier, recognising their outstanding contributions to creating sustainable impact.
The Impact Seal is the UAE's highest federal recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability. Issued by Majra – National CSR Fund, it recognizes organizations that demonstrate leading practices based on the Impact Index, which measures private sector performance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards and contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Seal also reflects the UAE's vision of building an Impact Economy and complements the UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy.
Recipients of the Impact Seal – Platinum Tier included a distinguished group of leading national institutions and organizations demonstrating exceptional Sustainable Impact, including Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), DP World, The Emirates Group, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, RAK Ceramics, and Advanced Media Trading, as the first and only SME to achieve the Platinum Tier.
Advanced Media has made significant strides towards its commitments to sustainability and climate action since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022.
In 2025, Advanced Media received verification from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term emissions reduction target, becoming the only media retailer globally to achieve this milestone. The company has committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2021 baseline, while also measuring its Scope 3 emissions.
Advanced Media has longstanding programs that focus on electrification and reducing landfill waste. They have been electrifying their fleet since signing onto the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA)’s Road 2.0 pilot during COP28. They joined UACA, an alliance of stakeholders in the UAE convened by Emirates Nature-WWF and endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in 2023 as their first SME. In 2024, Advanced Media converted 20% of its fleet to electric. By 2030, the goal is to reach 100% electrification.
Moreover, Advanced Media partnered with The Waste Lab to reduce food waste through composting solutions, diverting one tonne from landfill since 2023 while supporting a women-owned sustainable business.
Since 2022, Advanced Media has awarded three annual scholarships for SAE Film students and hosted 3-day biannual CINESchool workshops with Prague Film School, providing free training and mentorship.
The culmination of these innovative community-oriented activities, continued commitment to delivering impactful policies and programs, and the openness to receiving feedback and building alliances have earned them Majra – National CSR Fund’s the Impact Seal – Platinum Tier.
“Receiving this prestigious award reflects the collective effort we have made as an SME to advance sustainability and corporate social responsibility. It celebrates the journey we've taken together and strengthens our commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Alaa Rantisi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Advanced Media.