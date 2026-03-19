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QatarEnergy reports missile attacks on several LNG facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City

Emergency teams respond to Ras Laffan missile strikes

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QatarEnergy reports missile attacks on several LNG facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City
Qatar Energy

DOHA: QatarEnergy announced that several liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City were subjected to missile attacks early Thursday morning, causing fires and further extensive damage, in addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday which caused severe damage to a gas-to-liquids plant.

QatarEnergy said in a statement that emergency response teams were immediately deployed to contain the damage, confirming that no injuries were reported as a result of the attacks.

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