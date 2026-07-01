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U.S. Heatwave Creates Brutal Conditions for World Cup Matches

Players are expected to face temperatures of up to 40°C

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Miguel Pedro of Qatar is cooled down with water during the hydration break during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar at Seattle Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
Miguel Pedro of Qatar is cooled down with water during the hydration break during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar at Seattle Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
AFP-STU FORSTER

Dubai: The 2026 World Cup is being directly influenced by extreme summer conditions across the United States, with heat, humidity and thunderstorms affecting how matches are played, scheduled and even delayed.

A growing number of fixtures are being impacted by dangerous playing conditions. A severe heat dome across North America has pushed temperatures and humidity to levels that significantly affect both players and fans, with some cities reaching above 40°C during match hours.

What upcoming matches will be affected?

Several World Cup games in U.S. host cities such as Dallas, Houston, Miami and Kansas City are being played in extreme heat, forcing FIFA to introduce mandatory hydration breaks and adjusted kick-off times.

Matches like England vs DR Congo, Belgium vs Senegal, and United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina are all expected to be played in challenging afternoon or evening heat conditions, where recovery and tempo are heavily impacted by humidity and temperature.

These breaks are effectively splitting games into segments, disrupting rhythm and momentum, but are now a required safety measure to protect players in hazardous conditions.

Thunderstorms causing delays and interruptions

It’s not just heat affecting the tournament. Thunderstorms have already caused disruptions, with lightning protocols in place that force matches to be suspended when strikes are detected near stadiums.

This has already been seen in fixtures such as Mexico vs Ecuador, where kick-off was delayed due to lightning risk, pushing the match back by an hour before play could safely resume.

Similar risks remain for other knockout games in eastern and southern venues, where sudden storms can halt matches for extended periods.

With matches spread across multiple climate zones, from humid coastal cities to inland heat zones, the World Cup is increasingly being defined by environmental conditions as much as football.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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