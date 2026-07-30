Aryansh Sharma stars again as UAE secure commanding 97-run win over Jersey

Rahul Chopra and Sohaib Khan also contribute with the bat
Aryansh Sharma continued his rich run of form with the bat as the UAE registered a commanding 97-run victory over Jersey in the second 50-over match at Grainville.
The fixture served as crucial preparation for the UAE ahead of their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series, where they will take on Scotland and Canada in their next World Cup qualifying assignment.
Asked to bat first, the UAE posted a competitive 276 for six in their allotted 50 overs.
Opener Aryansh, who struck an unbeaten 131 in the first match, once again led from the front with a composed 86 off 108 deliveries. He shared a vital 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rahul Chopra, who contributed a steady 47 from 76 balls.
Sohaib Khan then provided the late flourish, blasting 69 off just 51 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes, to propel the UAE to a formidable total. For Jersey, Julius Sumerauer was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 49.
In reply, Jersey stumbled early and were reduced to 58 for three. Opener Stanley Norman fought hard with a patient 40 from 79 balls, while Jonty Jenner made 30 and Charlie Brennan added 24.
However, the visitors failed to build any substantial partnerships and lost their final four wickets for just 32 runs, eventually being bowled out for 179 in 38.5 overs, handing the UAE a comfortable 97-run win.