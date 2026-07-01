Maradona's eight-year-old prediction about the 2026 World Cup goes viral

Diego Maradona: Think sporting bad boy and the name that comes up first is the Argentina football great who has built up an arm's-length list of misdemeanours. Forget his legendary ‘Hand of God’ punched goal in Argentina’s 2-1 victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. That was nothing compared to his other transgressions. He has drop-kicked an opponent in a game, tested positive for cocaine and was even expelled from the 1994 World Cup for performance-enhancing drugs. He has allegedly smuggled cocaine for the Italian mob and also suffered a heart attack after an alleged overdose. All that from one of the most talented players every to grace the game...