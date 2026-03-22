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Eid tragedy in Oman: Two Keralites killed, one missing after car swept away in flash floods

Tragedy strikes during Eid trip: six escape, two swept away

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Eid Al Fitr outing turns fatal: Flash flood sweeps away two, six escape
Eid Al Fitr outing turns fatal: Flash flood sweeps away two, six escape
@CDAA_OMAN

Two Keralites have died and one remains missing after their vehicle was swept away by flash floods during Eid Al Fitr celebrations in Oman, media reports say.

The deceased have been named as Yusuf (38) from Kootanad, Thrithala, and Shamla (32) from Kotappadam, Thrithala, according to Mathrubhumi. Yusuf’s mother, Ramla, is currently missing, and search operations are ongoing.

Shamla was the wife of Lubishad, a leader of the cultural organisation INCAS in Oman.

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Eid outing turns deadly

According to the report, the tragedy struck while Yusuf and Lubishad’s families were travelling together to celebrate Eid. Their Nissan Patrol, carrying nine passengers, was caught in a flash flood.

Six people, including four children, managed to escape, while Yusuf and Shamla were tragically swept away.

Fatalities raise Oman flood toll to four

The Search and Rescue Sector announced that two more individuals have been found deceased in the Wilayat of Barka, South Al Batinah Governorate, while search operations continue for another missing person. This brings the total number of fatalities from heavy rainfall to four.

Oman battered by severe weather

The incident comes as Oman faces a powerful low-pressure system, bringing torrential rain, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of up to 155 km/h across several governorates. Overflowing wadis (dry riverbeds) have caused violent flash floods that swept away multiple vehicles, disrupted transport, and submerged low-lying areas.

Authorities respond

Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) issued high alerts and activated the National Emergency Management Centre. Rescue teams have already saved over 40 people from rising waters. Residents are urged to avoid crossing flooded valleys and to follow official safety advisories.

Meteorology warns of continuing storms

Oman Meteorology says thunderstorms are expected to continue on Sunday, accompanied by hail and strong downdraft winds. The effects are forecast to extend to the governorates of North A’Sharqiyah, South A’Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, A’Dakhiliyah, A’Dhahirah, South Al Batinah, and Muscat.

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