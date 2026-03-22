Heavy rains in Oman: Death toll rises to four, search continues for missing

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority said the country remains under the influence of unstable atmospheric conditions, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and the risk of hail in some areas. Meteorology forecasts indicate that thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, accompanied by hail and strong downdraft winds across North A’Sharqiyah, South A’Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, A’Dakhiliyah, A’Dhahirah, South Al Batinah, and Muscat.