Heavy rains in Oman: Death toll rises to four, search continues for missing

Search continues for another missing person as Oman flood death toll rises to four
Two people have been recovered by the Search and Rescue Sector in the Wilayat of Barka, South Al Batinah Governorate. Search operations continue for another missing person, bringing the total fatalities from the ongoing heavy rainfall to four, Oman News Agency reports.
On Saturday night, rescue teams confirmed that three people had died and more than 40 others were rescued after heavy rains swept across parts of Oman.
The fatalities occurred in South Al Batinah Governorate after three vehicles were caught in fast-moving floodwaters in Wadi Al Maawil. Rescue teams saved one individual, while search operations later confirmed the deaths of the three others.
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Flooding in valleys and low-lying areas disrupted transport routes. Elsewhere, emergency crews carried out multiple rescue missions as heavy runoff cut off roads in parts of Muscat and the Al Batinah coastal belt. Authorities urged drivers to avoid crossing flooded valleys and adhere strictly to safety advisories.
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority said the country remains under the influence of unstable atmospheric conditions, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and the risk of hail in some areas. Meteorology forecasts indicate that thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, accompanied by hail and strong downdraft winds across North A’Sharqiyah, South A’Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, A’Dakhiliyah, A’Dhahirah, South Al Batinah, and Muscat.
The National Committee for Emergency Management has activated the National Center for Emergency Management and relevant sectors in A’Dhahirah, A’Dakhiliyah, North A’Sharqiyah, South A’Sharqiyah, and Al Wusta to manage impacts from the weather system Low Pressure Al-Musarrat. Authorities remain on high alert to address potential flooding and other hazards.
Residents are advised to follow official guidance, prioritise safety, and stay updated through authorised sources. Citizens are reminded to monitor official updates and adhere strictly to safety guidelines as search and rescue operations continue.