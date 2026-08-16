New rules from March 2027 set escalating penalties for water waste and efficiency breaches
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has approved updated regulations governing water efficiency and conservation, introducing fines of up to SR200,000 for violations across the urban, agricultural and industrial sectors.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said the revised executive regulations would give the National Water Efficiency and Conservation Center authority to investigate breaches, address violations and enforce conservation standards.
The rules are due to take effect on 21 March 2027.
Under the regulations, the use of sanitary fixtures that do not meet water-efficiency standards will be treated as a violation in the urban sector. A first offence will carry a fine of SR1,000, rising to SR2,000 for a second offence and SR10,000 for a third.
Tampering with or removing water-saving components from sanitary fixtures will also be punishable. The fine is set at SR500 for a first offence, SR1,000 for a second and SR2,000 for a third.
Significantly higher penalties will apply where drinking water is wasted because of faults in underground or rooftop storage tanks.
Leaks caused by cracks in a tank, inadequate insulation, malfunction or the absence of a float valve will result in a fine of SR5,000 for a first offence. The penalty increases to SR10,000 for a second violation and SR50,000 for a third.
The steepest fines apply to the misuse of drinking water where an alternative supply is available.
Using potable water for purposes for which it is not intended, despite access to alternatives such as treated wastewater, a treated-water network or a licensed well, will carry a fine of SR25,000 for a first offence.
A second or third violation could result in a fine of SR200,000.
The regulations are part of an ongoing effort to reduce unnecessary water consumption and improve efficiency across some of the kingdom’s largest water-using sectors.