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Saudi Arabia caps travel bans at three years under new enforcement law

Stricter penalties introduced for evading court rules

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Penalties have been significantly increased, with fines rising from SR100,000 to SR1 million and prison terms of up to three years.
Penalties have been significantly increased, with fines rising from SR100,000 to SR1 million and prison terms of up to three years.
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Saudi Arabia has introduced a sweeping new enforcement law that caps travel bans at a maximum of three years and significantly toughens penalties for those who evade court rulings.

The updated system, approved by the Council of Ministers, comprises 65 articles and replaces the enforcement law issued in 2012. It will come into force 180 days after its publication in the official gazette, Okaz Arabic daily reported.

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Under the new framework, penalties have been significantly increased, with fines rising from SR100,000 to SR1 million and prison terms of up to three years for those who evade or delay the execution of court rulings.

The law criminalises actions such as concealing or transferring assets to avoid enforcement, deliberately obstructing executing procedures, providing false information and threatening officials involved in enforcement processes.

Public officials who obstruct the enforcement process may face jail terms of up to five years, while debtors found to have dissipated large assets could face up to 15 years in prison.

The law also introduces penalties for misuse of enforcement requests and for influencing pricing or disclosing confidential information unlawfully.

Authorities said the system aims to strengthen judicial efficiency, safeguard rights and ensure timely enforcement of court rulings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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