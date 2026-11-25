PrettyJobs combines video resumes with AI & recruitment management tools on one platform
PrettyJobs, a Dubai-based recruitment technology company, is introducing a video-first hiring platform that lets job seekers introduce themselves on video before an employer reads their CV.
The pressure on applicants is rising. Recruiting software company Ashby reported in May 2026 that applications per hire have tripled since 2021, and open roles now draw more than 300 applications on average. In LinkedIn research published in January 2026, 46 per cent of UAE job seekers said they were unsure how to stand out when AI is used to screen applications.
Founded by entrepreneur Rahul Manuja, PrettyJobs combines video resumes with artificial intelligence and recruitment management tools on a single platform already accessible worldwide. The company plans its official brand launch for January 11, 2027.
Every job seeker can add a 30 to 60 second video introduction, so employers meet them before reading their resume. A CV alone may not show how a candidate explains an achievement, presents an idea or discusses professional ambitions. Video introductions can be especially useful for applicants changing industries, entering the workforce or applying internationally. Rather than relying solely on a written document, candidates can explain their skills and experiences directly to potential employers.
“Every day, talented people apply for opportunities they may be perfectly capable of handling, yet their applications can be overlooked because their CV doesn’t tell the complete story,” said Rahul Manuja, Founder and CEO of PrettyJobs. “Recruiters also spend valuable hours reviewing applications without truly knowing the people behind them.”
For employers, PrettyJobs integrates job postings, application review, candidate videos, shortlisting, team collaboration and interview scheduling into one dashboard. The platform’s AI-assisted matching compares applications with job requirements, identifies relevant qualifications and highlights potential gaps while explaining its assessments.
The technology does not automatically reject applicants. Employers make all hiring decisions and retain control throughout the recruitment process. The AI is designed to support human judgment rather than replace it.
“We created PrettyJobs to bridge the gap between candidates and employers. We want candidates to have a voice and employers to have a better understanding of whom they’re considering,” Manuja said.
Beyond video introductions, the platform offers 24 free AI-powered career tools for resume preparation, cover letters and interview readiness. The tools are intended to provide practical career assistance to people across different locations and experience levels.
PrettyJobs is based in Dubai but not limited to the UAE market. Employers and job seekers around the world can already access the platform. The January event marks the official brand launch rather than the beginning of international availability.
“Our ambition is not simply to build another job portal,” Manuja added. “We want technology to help people connect more meaningfully and give talent a better opportunity to be recognised.”
For more information visit www.prettyjobs.com