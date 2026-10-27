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UAE expands Wage Protection System with seven new financial institutions

Employers offered more flexible wage payment options with 90% less data required

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Seven new financial institutions joined MoHR's Wage Protection System, offering business owners offered more flexible wage payment options.
Seven new financial institutions joined MoHR's Wage Protection System, offering business owners offered more flexible wage payment options.
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Dubai: The UAE has expanded its new Wage Protection System (WPS) with the addition of seven financial institutions, offering employers greater flexibility in paying workers’ salaries while simplifying registration and wage transfer procedures.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the expansion as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and reliability of wage payments and safeguard the rights of employers and employees.

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Under the enhanced system, employers will benefit from streamlined procedures that eliminate the need for physical visits or documentation and reduce the amount of data required by 90 per cent.

The ministry said the addition of seven financial institutions would broaden the range of payment options available to employers, making salary transfers more convenient and flexible.

The move is also aimed at simplifying the registration and wage transfer process by reducing administrative requirements and the number of steps involved.

MoHRE said the expansion would further strengthen the efficiency and reliability of wage payments, support stable employment relationships and protect the rights of both parties.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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