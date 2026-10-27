UAE expands Wage Protection System with seven new financial institutions

Employers offered more flexible wage payment options with 90% less data required
Dubai: The UAE has expanded its new Wage Protection System (WPS) with the addition of seven financial institutions, offering employers greater flexibility in paying workers’ salaries while simplifying registration and wage transfer procedures.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the expansion as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and reliability of wage payments and safeguard the rights of employers and employees.
Under the enhanced system, employers will benefit from streamlined procedures that eliminate the need for physical visits or documentation and reduce the amount of data required by 90 per cent.
The ministry said the addition of seven financial institutions would broaden the range of payment options available to employers, making salary transfers more convenient and flexible.
The move is also aimed at simplifying the registration and wage transfer process by reducing administrative requirements and the number of steps involved.
MoHRE said the expansion would further strengthen the efficiency and reliability of wage payments, support stable employment relationships and protect the rights of both parties.