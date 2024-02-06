As per the UAE’s Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, terminated private sector employees in the UAE are required to receive an experience certificate from their former company.

However, if you have recently resigned or have been fired from your job and didn’t get the certificate, you can easily get it issued instantly, for free, through the ‘MOHRE’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

How to get the job experience certificate online

• To access any of the services on the app, you must create an account. On the app’s homepage, tap on ‘Sign-Up’ and select ‘employee’. Then, register using your Emirates ID number, passport number or labour card number.

• Once you have created an account, go to services, and scroll down until you see ‘Employment History Certificate'.

• Tap on the service and your certificate will be instantly issued. If you want to send the certificate, you can enter the sender’s email address and you also have the option to save it on your phone by tapping on the download button.

The certificate issued online is stamped and certified by MOHRE.

What does the job experience certificate state?

• Your full name

• Nationality and passport number

• Establishment’s (company) name and your current status – whether you are still working with them or the contract has expired.

• The job title

• The start date of the contract and the expiry date

• The salary

How long is the certificate valid for?

According to MOHRE, the document is only valid for one month. If an employer wants to check the authenticity of the certificate, they can go to the website – inquiry.mohre.gov.ae, select ‘Employee Certificate Verification’ and enter the letter number, which is printed on the document.

Top tips to remember: