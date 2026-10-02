Dubai Police clearance certificate: How to apply, fees and documents required

If you have left the UAE, you can apply for the document using an expired Emirates ID
Dubai: Applying for a new job, moving abroad or completing an immigration application? You may be asked to provide a police clearance certificate to prove that you have no criminal record in the UAE.
Dubai Police issues the Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), also known as a Good Conduct Certificate, to eligible applicants who need to demonstrate their criminal record status for employment, immigration or other official purposes.
The service is available to UAE citizens, residents and eligible applicants living outside the country, including former residents who have already left the UAE.
Here is how to apply online, what documents you need and how much it costs.
A police clearance certificate may be required for several purposes, including:
Employment and security clearance: Certain employers may request a certificate as part of background checks, particularly for positions involving security, sensitive information or responsibilities requiring a clean criminal record.
Immigration and permanent residency: Immigration authorities in certain countries may require applicants to provide police clearance certificates from countries where they currently live or previously resided.
Visa applications: Depending on the destination country and visa category, applicants may need to submit a certificate confirming their criminal record status.
Government or professional licensing: Certain authorities may require a police clearance certificate before approving employment, professional licences or other official applications.
The exact requirements depend on the employer, government authority or organisation requesting the document.
According to Dubai Police, the fees depend on the applicant's category:
UAE citizens: Dh100
UAE residents: Dh200
Applicants outside the UAE: Dh300 (approximately $88)
Knowledge and Innovation fees: Dh20
Additional fee for applying in person at a service centre: Dh100
For applicants outside the UAE, the standard fee is Dh320, including the Knowledge and Innovation fees.
Dubai Police states that fees paid are non-refundable.
If you are applying from outside the UAE, prepare the following:
A recent personal photograph.
A copy of your passport.
A copy of your previous UAE residence visa.
Applicants can apply using a valid or expired Emirates ID.
However, those who do not have an Emirates ID or whose fingerprints are not available in the relevant records may need to complete additional verification.
You can submit your application through the official Dubai Police website or mobile app.
Visit the Dubai Police website - www.dubaipolice.gov.ae and select the Police Clearance Certificate service.
Choose your applicant category - citizen, resident, outside the UAE or visitor.
Enter your Emirates ID number and email address.
Select the purpose of the certificate and the entity requesting it, such as a private company or government authority.
Select the required certificate language.
Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to the mobile number linked to your Emirates ID.
Complete the application and pay the applicable fees online.
Once your application has been submitted, retain the reference number to track its progress.
Applicants outside the UAE who do not have a ten-print fingerprint record must submit a fingerprint document certified by a UAE Embassy.
Applicants without an Emirates ID who are in the UAE must visit an authorised service centre for fingerprinting during official working hours.
Dubai Police lists the following locations:
Al Qusais Police Station
Ports Police Station
Al Rashidiya Police Station
Jebel Ali Police Station
Some applicants may receive their certificate on the same day after payment, while others may experience longer processing times. You can check the progress of your application through the Dubai Police website or app.
Once issued, the digital certificate will be sent to your registered email address.
You can also retrieve it through either of these options:
My Requests: Log in to your Dubai Police account, open your personal dashboard and download the certificate.
Application Status: Use your application reference number to retrieve the certificate.
The certificate is valid for three months from the date of issuance.
Applicants should check the requirements of the organisation requesting it, as some authorities may require a recently issued certificate.
Important: Applicants requesting the certificate from abroad must have previously entered the UAE. Dubai Police also requires applicants to meet the relevant criminal record and security clearance conditions.