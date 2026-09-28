Techie Tonic: Citrix NetScaler security flaws and what businesses should know

That is the situation many organizations around the world recently faced following the discovery of critical vulnerabilities in Citrix NetScaler, one of the most widely used technologies for secure remote access and application delivery. Citrix confirmed multiple vulnerabilities affecting NetScaler systems, including two critical flaws that could allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code. The company and government cybersecurity agencies have confirmed that these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited in the wild. [cisa.gov], [community.citrix.com], [tenable.com]