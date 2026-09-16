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Interconnected tech environments and mapping the invisible attack surface

As digital ecosystems connect, hidden exposures can combine into serious business risks

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Interconnected tech environments and mapping the invisible attack surface
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The modern enterprise attack surface is becoming harder to see, and even harder to defend. Cloud platforms, third-party services, AI tools, identities and forgotten Internet-facing assets have created interconnected environments where seemingly minor weaknesses can combine to provide attackers with a route into critical systems.

Traditional vulnerability management, built around identifying and scoring individual flaws, is struggling with this complexity.

Meriam ElOuazzani, Censys
Meriam ElOuazzani, Censys

“Traditional vulnerability management starts with what an organisation already knows it owns. Attackers do not have that constraint,” says Meriam ElOuazzani, Vice President - META, Censys. “Security teams increasingly need the same Internet-wide view to understand their real attack surface and how seemingly isolated weaknesses connect.”

Beyond vulnerability scores

The challenge is therefore shifting from finding vulnerabilities to understanding exposure.

Bernard Montel, Tenable
Bernard Montel, Tenable
Pascal BENARD

Bernard Montel, EMEA Field CTO, Tenable, says breaches rarely result from one weakness. “They’re a sequence: a weak point that’s exposed, a set of permissions that shouldn’t exist and a path into something valuable.” This makes context increasingly critical. Two vulnerabilities carrying identical severity scores may represent vastly different levels of business risk depending on whether they are reachable, exploitable and connected to sensitive systems.

“Context is the difference,” says ElOuazzani. “Real-world exposure and infrastructure context help teams prioritise what creates genuine risk instead of treating every CVE or severity score equally.”

The next exposure frontier

The next wave of exposure could prove even more complicated. Censys says more than 294,000 IPs are already exposing AI/LLM tools, an increase of over 60 per cent in nine months.

Montel sees identity as another major frontier. Autonomous AI agents capable of authenticating and acting independently could dramatically expand the permissions organisations must manage.

By 2030, cyber resilience may depend less on counting vulnerabilities and more on continuously mapping the relationships between assets, identities, AI systems and exposures, revealing attack paths before adversaries find them.

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