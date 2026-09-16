Interconnected tech environments and mapping the invisible attack surface

Bernard Montel, EMEA Field CTO, Tenable, says breaches rarely result from one weakness. “They’re a sequence: a weak point that’s exposed, a set of permissions that shouldn’t exist and a path into something valuable.” This makes context increasingly critical. Two vulnerabilities carrying identical severity scores may represent vastly different levels of business risk depending on whether they are reachable, exploitable and connected to sensitive systems.

“Context is the difference,” says ElOuazzani. “Real-world exposure and infrastructure context help teams prioritise what creates genuine risk instead of treating every CVE or severity score equally.”

The next exposure frontier

The next wave of exposure could prove even more complicated. Censys says more than 294,000 IPs are already exposing AI/LLM tools, an increase of over 60 per cent in nine months.

Montel sees identity as another major frontier. Autonomous AI agents capable of authenticating and acting independently could dramatically expand the permissions organisations must manage.

By 2030, cyber resilience may depend less on counting vulnerabilities and more on continuously mapping the relationships between assets, identities, AI systems and exposures, revealing attack paths before adversaries find them.