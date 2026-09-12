'Attack on CPI-M, not me': Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on ED move

Kozhikode: Kerala's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday broke his silence on the Enforcement Directorate’s move seeking registration of a corruption case against him, his daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law and former minister Mohammed Riyas, describing it as the latest in a decade-long onslaught against the CPI-M and alleging that central agencies were being used to politically target opponents.