Compromised credentials can turn a device breach into a wider business crisis
The foundation for almost all cybersecurity strategies focuses heavily on protecting devices. Organizations inventory laptops, patch servers, deploy endpoint protection, manage smartphones, configure firewalls, and monitor networks for suspicious activity. These controls remain essential, but for executives evaluating enterprise cyber risk, they could obscure a more consequential question, “If an identity associated with one of those devices is compromised, what damage could that identity do to my organization?”
A compromised laptop may represent an isolated security incident. However, a compromised identity with access to a financial system, customer information, or other critical business application can become an enterprise crisis. The device may provide the initial foothold, but the entitlements associated with the identity determine how far the compromise can travel and how much damage it can ultimately cause. This concept is called the blast radius.
This distinction has become increasingly important because the traditional relationship between identities (human, machine, and AI agents), devices, applications, and corporate networks has fundamentally changed. Employees routinely access business resources from outside the corporate network through infrastructure the organization does not control. For example, at an employee’s home, a corporate laptop may coexist with a myriad of other un-secured personal technology. Organizations cannot realistically secure every network or device their employees encounter with the same degree of confidence as a traditional corporate environment. What they can control is what authenticated identities are permitted to access and what those identities are allowed to do once access has been granted.
Identity has become a business risk
Threat actors understand this transformation extremely well. It is much easy to login versus hack in. The vast majority of recent cyberattacks do not defeat sophisticated perimeter defenses. They obtain legitimate credentials, steal authentication tokens, exploit excessive privileges, or perform social engineering to gain account access. These techniques are effective because they allow a threat actor to impersonate someone the organization already trusts. Once that occurs, security teams face an uncomfortable truth. Malicious activity can look legitimate because the initial authentication appeared legitimate. It is the behavior of an identity afterwards that could raise red flags.
This is where excessive privileges can become the difference between containment and a full-blown breach. Imagine an employee losing a physical key. If that key opens one office, the potential consequences are relatively contained. A small blast radius. If the same key is a master key, it can open every office, the data center, the financial record closet, and so on. Losing the master key becomes a materially different business risk. Digital identity-based privileges work exactly the same way.
The blast radius matters more than the entry point
Executives should therefore begin asking security leaders what could happen if a legitimate identity was successfully compromised today. These discussions could include:
· Which identities can access sensitive customer information?
· Could other identities elevate privileges or become a system administrator?
· What paths to privilege access exist in our environment?
· Who can create new identities, change security configurations, or disable security controls?
· Which identities can move laterally across the enterprise?
These questions shift cybersecurity conversations away from measuring defensive activity and toward understanding potential business consequences from an identity-based attack vector.
This requires organizations to treat privileged access management, least privilege, and just-in-time access as a business resilience strategy rather than merely a technical security control. Simply put, all identities should receive only the access necessary to perform their legitimate functions and all administrative privileges should not exist permanently (standing privileges) because they might eventually be needed. Sensitive access should increasingly become temporary, contextual, monitored, and purpose driven.
AI is making the identity problem worse
The emergence of AI agents makes this issue even more significant for executive leadership. Enterprises are beginning to deploy autonomous AI systems capable of accessing applications, retrieving data, executing workflows, generating code, and making decisions with limited human intervention. These agents require identities and privileges just like employees and traditional machine identities, but potentially at far greater scale and speed. An AI agent with excessive privileges could create a new category of enterprise risk because it may execute actions continuously, integrate with multiple systems, and operate faster than human security teams can respond. Leadership must understand what AI identities can access, who authorized those privileges, how their behavior is monitored, and how quickly can their access can be suspended if something goes awry.
This creates an important strategic shift in how organizations should approach cybersecurity investment. Device security remains critical, and organizations should absolutely continue investing in endpoint protection solutions. However, executives should recognize that device protection alone will not stop the next breach. Today’s cybersecurity best practices assume that some credentials, tokens, secrets, and identities will eventually be compromised, and design changes are needed to contain the consequences.
Assume compromise and control the consequences
For executive leadership, the strategic objective should be straightforward, “Reduce the blast radius of every identity in the enterprise”. Security leaders should be able to certify which identities possess privileged access, why those privileges exist, when they were last used, whether they remain necessary, and what business systems could be affected if those identities were compromised. This visibility transforms identity security from an operational IT function into measurable enterprise business risk. It also provides teams with a much more meaningful cybersecurity metric than the number of security patches applied because it answers the question, “If something goes wrong, how bad can it become?”
For executives, attempting to eliminate every possible entry point is neither economically practical nor technically achievable to prevent a breach. Organizations can, however, determine what identities are permitted to do after they authenticate into an environment. The laptop or smartphone may be where the incident begins, but identities and privileges determine where it ends. The organizations that understand this will increasingly measure cybersecurity success not only by whether they can prevent a compromise, but by whether they can contain an incident before a security event becomes a business crisis.