For executive leadership, the strategic objective should be straightforward, “Reduce the blast radius of every identity in the enterprise”. Security leaders should be able to certify which identities possess privileged access, why those privileges exist, when they were last used, whether they remain necessary, and what business systems could be affected if those identities were compromised. This visibility transforms identity security from an operational IT function into measurable enterprise business risk. It also provides teams with a much more meaningful cybersecurity metric than the number of security patches applied because it answers the question, “If something goes wrong, how bad can it become?”