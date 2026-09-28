UAE launches third National Risk Assessment on money laundering, terrorist Financing and proliferation financing

Talal Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation, Head of the Proliferation Financing Assessment Team explained that, as part of the third National Risk Assessment cycle, the Proliferation Financing Risk Assessment Team collects and analyses information from government and supervisory authorities and the private sector to identify threats and vulnerabilities related to proliferation financing. These include risks arising from the failure to implement, or attempts to evade, targeted financial sanctions.