GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
AUTO NEWS
AUTO NEWS
Auto /
News

Volkswagen recalls over 3 million vehicles over steering risk

Corrosion-linked bolt flaw prompts global precautionary action by VW group

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A VW logo is seen on the Customer Service Center at the headquarters of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) in Wolfsburg, Germany.
A VW logo is seen on the Customer Service Center at the headquarters of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) in Wolfsburg, Germany.
AFP-RONNY HARTMANN

Berlin: German automobile giant Volkswagen confirmed Friday a recall of over three million vehicles worldwide over what the German transport authority KBA said was a potential steering risk.

The affected models include VW's Tiguan, Touran, Golf and Caddy vehicles built between 2013 and 2024, and around 700,000 Audi models built from 2017 to 2024, the KBA said in brief statements this week.

The Handelsblatt newspaper later reported Friday that Seat and Skoda models were also swept up in the recall.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Corrosion could cause a bolt to fracture, leading to steering failure, though no such incidents have been reported, the KBA said.

"A corrosion problem" was discovered in quality control checks of the vehicles, a Volkswagen spokesman told AFP.

"We're now recalling the affected vehicles as a precautionary measure, and there have been no human injuries," he said, adding that drivers could continue to use the vehicles until obtaining a dealer appointment for bolt replacements.

A Seat spokesman told AFP that it was recalling 224,000 Ateca and Tarraco models built between 2016 and 2026 worldwide because of the issue. AFP has contacted a Skoda spokesman for comment.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

EDGE, TKMS deepen UAE-Germany maritime defence ties

EDGE, TKMS deepen UAE-Germany maritime defence ties

2m read
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks to media at the Christian Democratic Union party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Germany’s Merz struggles to stay on after poll defeat

3m read
Volkswagen is betting on its new family of electric city cars to fight back against Chinese automakers like BYD. The VW ID. Polo is already sold out across all trims, as per German newspaper Automobilwoche. The base VW ID. Polo Trend with the 37 kWh battery, starts at just €24,995, or about $29,000, and offers a WLTP range of 334 km (207 miles).

VW’s €25,000 EV is already sold out: 30,000 orders

3m read
Employees of German car maker Volkswagen (VW) wave flags and display banners as they take part in a rally called by German trade union IG Metall to protest against restructuring and mass job cut plans at the VW plant in Zwickau, eastern Germany on July 9, 2026.

Volkswagen says cutting 100,000 jobs by end of decade

3m read