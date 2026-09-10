VW’s €25,000 EV is already sold out: 30,000 orders and a 10-month wait

Volkswagen is betting on its new family of electric city cars to fight back against Chinese automakers like BYD. The VW ID. Polo is already sold out across all trims, as per German newspaper Automobilwoche. The base VW ID. Polo Trend with the 37 kWh battery, starts at just €24,995, or about $29,000, and offers a WLTP range of 334 km (207 miles). Electrek