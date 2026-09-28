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MoHRE partners with 11 private-sector establishments to sponsor labour market events

Partnerships support national initiatives aimed at advancing the UAE labour market

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The partnerships will enable institutions and companies to support national initiatives aimed at advancing the labour market and promoting outstanding practices.
The partnerships will enable institutions and companies to support national initiatives aimed at advancing the labour market and promoting outstanding practices.
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Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced partnerships with 11 private-sector establishments to sponsor Ministry and labour market events, as part of efforts to strengthen social responsibility and cooperation with the private sector.

The partnerships will enable institutions and companies to support national initiatives aimed at advancing the labour market and promoting outstanding practices.

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DAMAC Properties is the sole Diamond Sponsor, while the Platinum Sponsors are Binghatti Group, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), the Insurance Pool and the Electronic Document Centre (EDC).

The Gold Sponsor category includes Al Ansari Exchange, SkyBlue Media, Majid Al Futtaim Group and NMDC Energy. AW Rostamani Group and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) are Silver Sponsors.

The sponsorship covers the Emirates Labour Market Award, as well as events and activities organised for workers during holidays and significant national and international occasions. It also includes internal events organised by the Ministry.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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